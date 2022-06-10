Dina Manzo claims Dolores Catania wrote a letter soliciting her ex-boyfriend Tommy’s launch from prison. Jackie Goldschneider was demoted to ‘RHONJ,’ as per Frank Catania. Jackie Goldschneider discusses Teresa and Luis and Jennifer Aydin candidly.

Paulie, Dolores Catania’s boyfriend, responds to Frank’s evaluation of Buzz Lightyear. According to Dolores Catania, Teresa Giudice’s wedding ceremony plans have been modified after Ramona Singer by accident leaked critical information.

Dolores Catania Shipped New Invitations To New Jersey

Catania, 51, stated on SiriusXM’s Jeff Lewis Live that she needed to ship out new invitations. The narrator says that he is no longer sure what she did to them. The renowned individual from the Real Housewives of New Jersey star continued, but I haven’t seen mine yet.

And he is not sure what’s different anymore. When requested if the date, time, or place of her classmate’s upcoming wedding ceremony with fiance Luis Louie Ruelas has been modified because of safety concerns, Catania reiterated that she has to examine what unique information was modified.

It needed to be up to date on there. Whatever it changed into, Catania stated, including that Giudice had put a variety of notions into her invitations. When the bride-to-be, 50, realized what had happened, she immediately called Singer, 65, & requested that the Real Housewives of New York City star remove the social media post that exposed her wedding plans.

The visitor listing blanketed Catania, Teresa Giudice’s close pal and Real Housewives of New Jersey co-founder. Getty Images through NBCU Photo Bank. In keeping with the OG, Singer did not apologize to the RHONJ OG for the unintentional leak. Singer’s representative, on the other hand, instructed Page Six closing week that she changed into so sorry and that she had apologized.

The date and place for Giudice’s upcoming wedding ceremony to Ruelas have been discovered in a social media video published through Singer. The wedding ceremony changed to take place on Aug. 1 at the Park Chateau Estate in East Brunswick, New Jersey, in keeping with Ramona Singer/Instagram. Singer Ramona surely regrets her actions. She wasn’t questioning and changed into ecstatic for Teresa, who had obtained an invite she adored. Teresa has been apologized to, in keeping with the rep.

Giudice & Ruelas, 48, who got engaged on a Greece holiday in October 2021, characterized Singer’s social media gaffe as an honest misunderstanding in a separate interview with Entertainment Tonight. Despite this, Giudice admitted that she was terrified by the situation. Now I’m going to need extra protection,” Giudice said, adding that several individuals had suggested the couple change their August 1 wedding ceremony date. The wedding is scheduled for June 6th.

The singer famously published a video of Giudice and Ruelas’ complex wedding ceremony invitation whilst filming The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Season 1.

READ MORE:

In addition to revealing that the marriage can be held on the Park Chateau Estate in East Brunswick, New Jersey on Aug. 6, Singer’s Instagram Story discovered the information for Giudice and Ruelas’ non-public wedding ceremony website, which had been removed. After Singer’s social media snafu, Giudice claimed that a few people entreated her to cancel her wedding ceremony plans.

Last month, the author of Turning the Tables, who has three kids with ex-husband Joe Giudice: Gia, 21, Gabriella, 18, Milania, 16, & Audriana, 12, spoke with Page Six about her wedding planning process and praised Ruelas’ involvement.