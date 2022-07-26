0 SHARES Share Tweet

The superstar besties are back again with a bang. The popular girl besties of Hollywood, Taylor, and Selena are back together to celebrate the ‘Love You Like A Love Song’ singer’s 30th birthday. Selena Gomez, who turned 30 on July 22, commemorated some beautiful moments over the weekend with her long-time pal, Taylor, 32. The duo joined for a birthday dinner prior to the high-profile birthday party organized for her friends and family.

Taylor Swift Celebrated Selena Gomez’s 30th Birthday

The ‘Hands To Myself’ singer shared a few pictures of the BFFs who muggled up together for the camera. The singers seemed to be celebrating an intimate summer night out dinner in the photo posted by Gomez with the caption ‘30, Nerdy and Worthy.’

The Rare Beauty founder and the Blank Space singer had captured several silly snaps in which the birthday girl appeared dressed up for the occasion. Selena Gomez wore a $5,400 pleated Gucci dress with balloon sleeves. Meanwhile, Swift chose to be more casual in her Prairie girl dressing style.

She wore a casual yet pricey puff-sleeved midi dress that had a tiered skirt and patchwork pattern. The dress was worth around $498. She matched her breezy look with Cathy Waterman earrings and loose pigtail braids which complemented well to complete her aesthetic signature look.

Swift opted for different styles throughout her career which mostly caught the eyes of the media. She is known for her contrasts from sparkly dresses to cowboy boots and cat-eye sunglasses with bold red lips to the all-black costumes that she had for her Reputation Era.

Lately, for the past few years, the ‘All too well’ singer had chosen a folksy, and prairie-girl vibe which is visible from her latest appearance for her BFFs birthday. For the dinner night with Gomez, she opted for a patchwork print which is quite different from the traditional patterns like stripes or polka dots.

Swift, who didn’t appear at the birthday party, chose to spend some intimate time with her friend who turned 30 this month. Selena shared several glimpses with her long-time pal with her fans through her social media. Both the singers looked adorable and fun while having private time together.

The photos looked candid as the star besties shared huge laughter during the pictures. In a picture of the duo, the ‘who says’ singer wrapped her hands around Swift’s neck as she posed with three fingers in one hand and the other with a zero which seemed like representing the singer’s birthday count. Taylor, who is known for her dramas, imitated a startled look on her face which made Selena laugh.

Selena and Taylor Swift have been friends since 2008 as the duo was dating The Jonas Brothers at that time. Gomez was dating Nick Jonas while Swift dated Joe Jonas. The bonding between the two had always shocked the media and thus during an interview, Gomez was asked about their first meeting.

She said that their dating with the Jonas Brothers was hysterical and she still remembers their first encounter. Gomez described that Swift had big curly hair and was in love with bracelets, and cowboy boots. As a growing singer, when they both met their friendship clicked even though the relationship was a failure. Gomez even said that their friendship is the best thing that they achieved from their relationship with the Jonas brothers.

The 14 years of friendship of the Hollywood singers had helped them a lot in their respective lives being a support to each other in their difficult times. The girl besties celebrating together was a pleasing view for the others who were at the restaurant at the same time.

Gomez, who was all set to welcome her big milestone birthday, had announced it earlier this month itself. In an interview, the singer opened up that she is happy getting older. She even added that she finds her toleration for any sort of discomfort which usually is disrespect and some unnecessary things not at all bothering anymore and that she is glad. The ‘same old love’ singer expressed that her emotions are just hers and she is allowed to feel all those as she wants. She even said that she wanted to have a party since her friends back home are married with kids thus she will have a party organized for herself.

As she said, Gomez had a high-profile party over the weekend where she partied al;l night with her friends. The singer revealed her gorgeous party look in a sheer pink Versace gown and even shared glimpses from the party on her social media on Monday. Gomez looked stunning in the Versace gown decorated with ruched pink tulle which revealed her curves. The ensemble wrapped like short sleeves over her shoulder and had a small train that she carried while coming down the stairs. To complement her stunning gown, the singer-actress held up her hair and fanned it out across her shoulder. The look was completed with a studded pair of hoop earrings and silver open-toed heels which were strapped at her ankles.

In another post following her birthday pics, the singer remembered to share her gratitude for all those difficult moments she had to go through in her 20s. The lengthy caption added by the singer in her post signaled that she was all set to enter her thirties leaving back all the bad she had faced in her twenties and taking forward the lessons of her 20s in mind. Gomez even said that the experiences she had through her 20s had helped in shaping her into the person she is today. The singer added that she is still learning from all those things which matter to her and what she wants.

Gomez, who turned thirty this month used the chance to show her gratitude and love for those who were part of her life and to those who encouraged her to be strong. She seemed so happy after enjoying the big birthday blast that lasted a few days and even expressed that her heart felt full and grateful. With such a great birthday blast, the singer stated that she is starting to like 30.