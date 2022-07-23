Taylor Swift Makes A Surprise Appearance At Haim’s London Gig

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Haim Sisters are burning up stages with their One More HAIM Tour. It’s the third headlining tour organized by the American pop rock band as a support to their third studio album Women in Music Pt. III, released on June 26, 2020. The Los Angeles-based American pop rock band comprises three sisters namely Este Haim, Danielle Haim, and Alana Haim. Este handles bass guitar and vocals while Danielle manages lead vocals, guitar, and drums. Alana works on guitars, keyboards, and vocals. These are their primary instruments and each of them is talented with other instruments as well.

The band’s One More HAIM Tour is a 45-stop tour that started on 24th April 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada at The Cosmopolitan. The tour is expected to end on 9th October 2022 at Ohana Festival at Doheny State Beach in Dana Point, California.

On Thursday, the 21st of July, the Haim sisters had a special guest on the stage to perform with them. On the 41st day of their concert, Taylor Swift, the country-pop singer, joined the sisters as a surprise for the audience. Swift rocked the stage in her matching outfit with that of the sisters. The group performed Swift’s Love Story and a remix version of Hain’s Gasoline. The original version of the song has been added in the expanded edition of Haim’s Women in Music pt. III released in June 2020.

With the arrival of Taylor, the O2 concert was taken to a next level. The show became an unforgettable memory for both Haim and Taylor fans. The audience went wild as Taylor announced a ‘mashup’ of the trio sisters and the pop singer. She even said that the collaboration idea during a concert was a part of their master plan to make the crowd sing the loudest of what they have sung all night. She even added that it must be difficult for them (the audience) as they were singing out loudly throughout the show which she feels is extraordinary.

Taylor was introduced to the audience as a vocalist halfway through the trio’s song, Gasoline. They paused their performance halfway and Alana asked the team to stop singing. She announced that since they were in London, they must bring out a special guest. Alana introduced the special guest as an incredible singer, songwriter, producer, and amazing personality who is more of a close friend to the trio.

Taylor appeared on stage in the same outfit as the trio sisters. The pop singer appeared in a black sports bra and custom Louis Vuitton trousers that the trio sisters wore throughout their One More HAIM Tour.

Taylor Swift, who has been keeping a low profile for the past few years seemed so happy to return on stage to a huge crowd alongside the ‘Want You Back’ singers. The O2 London gig of the Haim sisters was a sold-out show and seemed like a spotlight for Swift.

While on stage, Taylor recounted to the crowd that she hadn’t been on stage for a long time, and it felt nice. She added that she was so happy to hear that her girls (Haim) were performing in London at the O2. And thus, she thought of paying a visit to see the girls performing. And when arrived she was amused to see about 20,000 people who also had the same thought as that Swift.

Swift stayed on stage for about 10 minutes before bowing to the crowd for giving her some beautiful memories. She even posted a TikTok video on her own making fun of her cameo appearance at the Haim concert. Fans took the video happily and even commented that Taylor is truly the fourth Haim sister. Haim fans even commented on the video sobbing for missing a legit moment.

Taylor fans who saw the video remembered the ‘Taylor Swift Pop-rock era’ and for some others, the costume reminded of the darker aesthetic Taylor of her Reputation era.

Talor posted a TikTok video on her account on the same day as the concert of the trio and herself in the same costume. She even captioned the video, “Hitting copy paste on your friends looks like @haimtheband.”

Swift and the Haim sisters have been very close friends for a long time and thus her appearance at the Trio sisters’ London Gig was not at all a surprise. Also, the country singer has been dating Londoner Joe Alwyn ever since 2017 and has even written a song, London Boy, about their relationship.

The London gig was the trio sisters’ most special one on the tour and this was because of the cameo appearance of Taylor. Earlier last month, the band performed at the Glastonbury Festival and performed hits including Now I’m In It, The Wire, and Steps at an epic set.

As the world came to a pause in the previous year due to the pandemic, most artists never had the chance to meet their fans in person. But as the pandemic came to an end, several concerts were held and organized in different parts of the world. Alana Haim was so excited about their show and she even stated that it is more like a dream that they were able to see such a crowd in person so soon. She even added that last year they had a live stream which was kind of fun but having a concert like this was much more exciting and f***ing better for her.