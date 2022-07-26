0 SHARES Share Tweet

Love can happen twice too!

The Canadian songwriter Shania Twain gave a hint about her split with ex-husband Robert John Lange in a trailer that was released prior to her Netflix documentary titled, Not Just A Girl.

Shania Twain Husband

The best-selling female artist in country music history has opened her sealed mouth to talk about her blast in the past with her South African songwriter former husband.

The singer babbled about how she was dragged into the scandal when Mutt Lange was caught red-handed cheating on her. In the trailer, Twain explained how shattered she was when she found her long-time beau having a romantic relationship with her own best friend and personal assistant of that time.

Shania Twain recalled that the discoveries led her to disappointment which had a similar impact when she happened to lose her parents. Twain further explained that at the moment she thought that it was her end, apart from losing a voice.

Needless to say how hard it would have been to lose her voice despite being a famous singer. According to her current confrontation, she seemed like losing her voice was nothing before finding out her husband and best friend had cheated on her behind her back.

Who Is Shania Twain Married To?

In the brief clip, Twain divulged that the grounds for her divorce, which was finalized in 2010, from her first marriage was nothing but his extra-marital affair, which had broken her into pieces.

However, it was Mutt Lange, who initially requested a divorce, after being married for 17 years. gathering herself together, Twain has managed to find her true love in Frédéric Thiébaud, 52, a year after the split.

Thiebaud seems to be the Hollywood movie-style boyfriend, who appears out of nowhere just to make the heroine’s life colorful again. He has fulfilled one of the biggest tasks he could ever have, by joining the broken pieces of Twain’s heart and has made her believe that she was worth loving.

The former pair, Twain, and Mutt Lange met at Fan Fair 1993, a country festival, after which the producer somehow maneuvered to get Twain’s contact number.

Their love story was quick and powerful as the couple tied the knot in the same year and rose to a robust married force both personally and professionally, collaborating on a number of platinum hits for a decade till 2005, other than her solo blockbusters which include Love Gets Me Every Time, You’re Still The One, Honey, I’m Home, and a bunch of albums named, On The Way, Beginnings, Up, Come On Over, Now, The Woman In Me, For The Love Of Him, Greatest Hits and many more.

While the then couple were collaborating with each other, Twain was asked about the teaming of her with Mutt Lange, to which the baron singer replied saying that her honda had never tried to change her or her voice modulation, for he has done everything else other than that, including producing and directing well.

She added that the bass player was more into the rhythm, the sound, and the groove and indicated that the husband-wife collaboration was fun.

Although while being together, they led an over-the-moon kind of a love story, their happiness was bombarded after Twain hired Marie Anne Thebaud as her personal assistant. It was in the year 2008 that Mutt Lange approached Twain with the suggestion of putting down their 14-year marriage.

In the dynamic Oprah Winfrey Show, Shania Twain Husband, Thebaud, talked about her personal life and how she spoke about her insecurities in the relationship with Anne Theboid saying that she was feeling something strange with Mutt Lange, to which her then assistant was reported to have replied that she could see nothing strange with him.

The relationship was twisted so much and Anne Thebaud’s husband, Frederick Thebaud initially pointed out the flirty fling happening sneakily behind their backs which created turbulence.

It was a bolt from the blue for Twain as her reason of disgust was behind her nose all the time. Thebaud added that he had suggested Mutt and his wife reveal their love scene to Twain as she had all the rights to know that. However, as the pair denied it, he said that he, himself, had to confront Twain.

In another exclusive interview with the songstress in the year 2020, which occurred through CNN, she was seen recalling her past and said that there were days when she was not expecting a tomorrow, as the singer was shattered to that extent considering her ex-husband’s affair.

Meanwhile, the Endless Love singer is cherishing her love life and is thankful for her cruel past which has ultimately led her way to her now-husband, Frederick Thebaud, who is a gem of a guy.