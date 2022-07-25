0 SHARES Share Tweet

Lauren Keyana “Keke” Palmer, the American actress recently hit back at a fan and voiced, that she is an incomparable talent. A recent tweet made by an unknown ignited the fire by comparing the career of Keke Palmer with Zendaya.

Zendaya, the American actress and singer was made by the unknown to be at the other end of the comparison. Both Keke Palmer and Zendaya, are great actresses, and in a very short period, they succeeded in developing a fruitful careers in the film industry. There is no point to make a comparison between the two as both have their own positive side to highlight. Keke and Zendaya stepped into the Hollywood film industry as child stars.

Keke Palmer Responds To Tweet Comparing Her To Zendaya

In a new tweet that popped up on social media, Keke was compared to Zendaya, 25, the fellow actress, and the discussion was purely based on colorism.

The tweet goes on the right track of colorism, and it’s well highlighted. The post made its impact on Saturday and claims that the two actresses, who were equally shining child stars, and then when they came out of their shells, the Nope star Palmer didn’t get the deserved divulgence as Euphoria’s Zendaya gained. The tweet from the unknown then took it as a precise example of the prominent role of colorism in the Hollywood industry.

When such a never expected tweet made sensation on Twitter and then on other social media platforms, Keke broke her silence and came forward to put a big full stop to the talk of colorism.

Keke, 28, said, “till now, I have not gone through such discrimination in Hollywood even when I was a child artist. I am confident in my talents, and I got plenty of opportunities to prove myself”. As a strong reply to the tweet enwrapping colorism, the ‘Nope’ star shot a great tweet in which she well described why such racial comparisons got tied between Zendaya and her itself.

She said that a remarkable example of colorism is simply thinking that she can be easily compared with others in the industry. Keke opened up by sharing her words that she is the youngest talk show host ever and is the first Black woman to host the show. She was undoubtedly the youngest and the first Black Cinderella.

She shut down the claim by highlighting herself as an incomparable talent and never overlooked to point out that ‘this is what the real, uncomparable Keke Palmer is’, said the actress. Her words on the tweet made millions jaw-drop, and the perfectly placed words on the post turned most of the audience into her die-heart fans.

The lady with a highly impressive personality said that she was in Hollywood films since when she was 11 years old. She even cited her top streaming box office film, Nope. She is the one holding hundreds of credits. And she is not thinking that colorism ever shook her by any means, and she is a very happy person with such a blessed career. She further said that God never fails to give her real surprises that she never even asked for.

Zendaya And Keke Stepped To Hollywood As Child Stars

The actress released her ‘So Uncool’ studio album in the year 2007. Further, in recent years, she flourished in three more EPs.Zendaya, when she was a child performer starred great at Nickelodeon’s True Jackson VP, and it successfully complete three seasons.

A great example of colorism is to believe I can be compared to anyone. I’m the youngest talk show host ever. The first Black woman to star in her own show on Nickelodeon, & the youngest & first Black Cinderella on broadway. I’m an incomparable talent. Baby, THIS, is Keke Palmer. — Keke Palmer (@KekePalmer) July 24, 2022

She then worked as a co-host on ‘Good Morning America’. Some of the other notable credits of the actress include Hustlers, Scream Queens, and Akeelah and the Bee. Her perfect way of voicing was appreciated after playing a voice role for the film Lightyear.

Keke Palmer even gained prominence by featuring in various television series and big shows. Some of them are ER and Law & Order: Special Victims Unit and Strong Medicine. Beyond her skin color, her talent made her nominated for Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show Host. This was for co-hosting on the show titled after her name ‘Strahan, Sara, and Keke’.

In 2014, the actress got a golden opportunity to host her own talk show named ‘Just Keke’. The show was a real hit, and it made her stay on the top list of renowned hosts. ‘Nope’, the film directed by Jordan Peele hit the theatres on July 22, 2022. The movie stars Keke (the lead role), Daniel Kaluuya, and Steven Yeun.

During the past weekend, the positive reviews flooded over the Internet, and the sci-fi horror collected $44 million at the box office. Until now, Zendaya who is also a part of the discussion on colorism seems to keep herself mum. She never made an entry into the debate nor responded to any of the tweets that went viral.