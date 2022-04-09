Teasing Master Takagi-San supporters are aware that the last chapter was a small joke on Teasing Master Takagi-San readers. On April Fool’s Day, author Yamamoto chose to publish a chapter titled “Confession.” And the events of this chapter culminated with Nishikata asking Takagi out on a date. However, the final panel of the chapter revealed that it was all a joke.

Takagi-san Chapter 160 Release Date & Spoilers

Master Takagi-San will announce the individual test outcome in the next chapter. And there’s a decent chance Nishikata will wind up with the most points. Takagi, on the other hand, will be the rightful winner. This news suggests that he will owe her a favor in exchange for her assistance.

What Will Happen Next In Teasing Master Takagi-San Chapter 160?

Teasing Master Takagi-most San’s recent chapter was released more than a month ago. While fans have been patiently awaiting the next chapter, the manga has failed to release new chapters. On the other hand, teasing Master Takagi-San Chapter 160 will be released very soon in the manga.

We last saw Nishikata and Takagi on their Valentine’s Day outings. We anticipate that everything will return to normal for them this time. When Nishikata needs to study hard for his test, there will be no time for taunting. His classmates are also hard at work, and they will not allow him any room to torment Takagi.

Teasing Master Takagi-San Chapter 159 Teaser

Teasing Master Takagi-San Chapter 159 was really about Nishikata, who had finally decided to tell Takagi about his emotions. The chapter, however, finished startlingly. Fans are dumbfounded as the manga surprised them in ways they could never have expected.

The manga’s fans were taken aback on April Fool’s Day when it said that Nishikata would have to wait for another 300 chapters for an explanation. Takagi finally admitted that Nishikata would have to wait for another 300 chapters for his response. Fans were waiting for a confession from Nishikata and an admission from Takagi. Instead of what they had hoped for, the fans wait to receive a new type of surprise—a joke!

Teasing Master Takagi-san Chapter 160 Release Date Announced

The final episode of Teasing Master Takagi-San was a tremendous delight for fans waiting for the teasers for a long time. So, what can we expect in the following chapters?

Yamamoto kept fans waiting for a long time before teasing them with another chapter. However, this time, she has no intention of wasting time and will publish the next chapter as soon as possible. Some individuals believe that the next chapter will be on April 12, 2022, just a few days away.

Conclusion

Teasing Master Takagi-San is a pleasant series that is still going strong. Readers who enjoy manga comedy and light novels will most likely enjoy this one. The idea is humorous, and the way author Yamamoto ties everything together allows the reader to immerse themselves in Takagi’s world easily. It isn’t easy to picture this becoming much more than a one-cour anime, but hopefully, it won’t take for granted.

