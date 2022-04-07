Dragon Quest, Precure, and Digimon are all making a comeback. A new statement has been completed. These anime have become an integral part of our lives. We eagerly await a new episode every week.

On the other hand, Toei Animation ended this interminable wait. People who watch these Toei Animation animes must be aware of the pause that has been imposed. The problem with the production’s networking went terrible, and to pull things back together, most of them were put on an indefinite pause for a few animes.

Toei Animation is a Japanese animation studio. It has been creating animation since 1956 and is well-known for producing some of the most legendary anime programs. In addition to TV cartoons, Toei Company also produces theatrical films, CGI films, video game development, video game animation, and so on. As previously said, the company is well-known for creating some of the most iconic anime series.

Toei Animation was started on January 23, 1948, being one of the first animated film production companies, and presently employs 1266 people, generating a $29.911 million operating profit. Toei Animation also is recognized for its distinct aesthetic, having produced several popular animated television shows and films for a wide range of consumers. This was one of the several anime production firms when it was started. As a result, Toei Animation is responsible for the majority of the anime that you grew up watching. Here are some of the animation studio’s most well-known works to date.

Toei Animation’s Future After The Networks Got Hacked

Since Toei Animation stated that they would be discontinuing the broadcast of its famous anime series, One Piece, Dragon Quest: The Adventure of Dai, and Digimon Adventure 2020, anime fans have been outraged, demanding that the production company enable them to view their favorite series. Dragon Quest will show its final episode on March 31, 2022, which means fans will have to wait about a week before seeing the next episode.

We had to wait a week to watch an episode of our favorite anime. This is no longer an issue, and the production firm has opted to show Dragon Quest, Precue, Digimon, and One Piece. The 73rd episode of Dragon Quest: The Adventure of Dai will be released on April 16th, 2022 and a rebroadcast on Saturday, April 9th, 2022.

Toei Animation’s Final Take

During these interruptions, several fans might continue to watch their favorite Toei Animation animes without the need for care in the world. Some followers are, on the other hand, will be irritated because they were missing them too much. Why? Since Toei Animation is known for its bizarre storylines. Their speed might also be increased. For both a reason, one could only expect if Toei Animation maintains us informed about the project’s status. Toei Animation is a well-known brand, so its decision to stop producing new episodes was likely to have far-reaching ramifications. Toei Animation, on either hand, has been able to continue producing new episodes from its existing animes because of its unique distribution structure.

