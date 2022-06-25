0 SHARES Share Tweet

The much-awaited Harley Quinn Season 3 is officially coming back this July. Recently, Warner Media held a press release in which they disclosed their big releases for the month of July. The new arrivals will be telecasted on HBO Max.

Harley Quinn Season 3 Release Date

As per the reports, one among the releases is the third season of Harley Quinn. They even declared that the official dates for the release are not yet decided but promised that it won’t take much time. The new season will be released within weeks, if not days.

Harley Quinn is one of the most celebrated characters that appeared in American comic books published by DC Comics. This fictional character was created by Paul Dini and Bruce Timm, as a comic relief henchwoman for the supervillain, ‘Joker’ in the Batman: The Animated Series. The character debuted in the 22nd episode ‘Joker’s Favor’ on September 11, 1992.

The character was created just for an episode but later on, Quinn became a frequent character in the DC’s animated universe as Joker’s love interest or sidekick. The birth story of Quinn showcases her as a former psychiatrist at Gotham City’s Arkham Asylum named Dr. Harleen Quinzel. She fell in love with Joker, her patient who turns her into his accomplice and lover.

The fans are very excited and happy to know that they are getting closer to the release of their favorite series. The other renowned releases for July on HBO Max include the premiere of Nathan Fielder’s latest comedy series ‘The Rehearsal,’ Issa Rae’s ‘sitcom Rap Sh*t,’ Nikki Glaser’s new comedy special and the return of her hosted series ‘FBOY Island,’ and the premiere of the reboot series ‘Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin.’ movies like ‘Last Night in Soho’ and ‘The Bob’s Burgers Movie’ will be available for streaming. The epithet of this character is a play on the character Harlequin of the 16th-century theater commedia dell’arte.

The new release is such a relief for the fans who are dying to watch what and where Harley goes. For them, it feels like forever as it’s been two years since Harley Quinn and Poison Ivy ran off together, ready to cause havoc. Even though the release dates aren’t out now, fans are so much in relief as the WarnerMedia studio has offered new exciting content in the upcoming animated series that will be streamed next month. As it has been 2 years since the last series of Harley Quinn has been released, fans are very excited about the unexpected news of the release so soon.

Earlier, WarnerBros has released a teaser trailer of Harley Quinn Season 3. It featured Kaley Cuoco’s Harley and Ron Funches King Shark offering a black and white sketched sizzle reel of scenes from the upcoming series. The reel offered the fans a glimpse of what they can anticipate from the upcoming Harley Quinn season 3.

As the second season ends with Quinn gatecrashing Ivy’s wedding to confess her feelings for her, we can expect the duo in Season 3 ready to create mayhem as newfound lovers. With the release month getting closer and just a few days away, the expectations inside the fans are getting to their peak. All that we could do is wait for another press release from Warner Media, that declares the date for the big day!!!

Read More:

Destin Daniel Cretton Developing A Marvel ‘Wonder Man’ Series!!!

Still Awaits!! Star Wars: Visions Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And Trailer Revealed!!

Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness New Anime Poster Revealed!!