‘Come Dance With Me’ Winner Revealed, See Who Took The Trophy Home

The Friday night market is the end of the dance reality show’s first season, “Come Dance With Me”.

The show was telecasted for around 10 weeks taking its contestants to different levels by changing their styles and aiding them to get along with the show.

Come Dance With Me Winner Revealed

After winning the battles against different teams, it’s Kennedy and Justin who stole the crown of season 1, Come Dance With Me.

Over the weeks, the pair grabbed the attention of the viewers, and they continued to impress the audience as well as the judges with their unique and captivating performances.

The grand finale performance put forward by the father and daughter was outstanding and it also paved their way to top the scoreboard.

The contest premiered on television starting on April 15, 2022, on CBS. The show is focused on bringing child dancers along with one of their family members.

Thus, each one of the contestants teamed their pair with any dancing partner from their family.

It’s the jury panel that decides the fate of the dancers on the show and the board includes the American actress and dancer Jenna Dewan, Strangers In Paradise actor Dexter Mayfield along with the famous choreographer, influencer, and creator Tracia Miranda.

The dancing show was hosted by the eight-time Grammy Award recipient, Philip Lawrence.

It is evident from the reactions of the fanatics that they were already looking forward to witnessing the moment of Justin and Kennedy winning the trophy.

The duo has reportedly achieved a greater milestone and unlocked a treasure for their upcoming career.

Since the frontrunners won the show, the fans equally went crazy as Justin and Kennedy.

The grand finale had only three pairs of dancers, each entitled to perform two routines. The winners performed their signature ‘Carousel’ routine to which one of the judges said that they were even longing for the pair to perform the same duo on the stages of the grand finale.

Yet, both incredible dancers managed to add more power and grace to their dance moves which left the judging panel speechless.

The second and third performances were also fantastic and the most talented contestants of the show received a standing ovation from the whole judges upon the completion of their final performances.

The performance was judged by the juries in which the plus-size model, Texter claimed that it was the most power-packed performance ever done by the father-daughter duo on the show.

The pair scored a perfect 30 marks on their first grand finale dance, but the score for the second round was hidden until the completion of the third round for all the contestants.

During the final part of the dance reality show, it was announced that the most guessed pair, Justin and Kennedy, is the title winner of ‘Come Dance With Me’ and they took home the agreed cash prize of $100,000.

The second and third positions were awarded to Avery & Jack who scored 28.5 points and Emily & Anna, who scored 27 points, respectively.