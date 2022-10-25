Sudha Murty: Daughter, Career, Age, And More Updates

Sudha Murthy is an Indian educator, author, and philanthropist. She was born on August 19, 1950 with the birth name Kulkarni. She is married to N. R. Narayana Murthy, who was involved in the founding of Infosys. In 2006, the Indian government awarded Murty the Padma Shri for his service to the community. This is the fourth-highest civilian award in India.

Who Is Sudha Murty?

Sudha Murty is an Indian educator, author, and philanthropist. She was born on August 19, 1950, with the birth name Kulkarni. She is married to N. R. Narayana Murthy, who was involved in the founding of Infosys. In 2006, the Indian government awarded Murty the Padma Shri for his service to the community. This is the fourth-highest civilian award in India.

Sudha Murty initially worked in engineering and information technology. She is a director of the Infosys Foundation and works with the Gates Foundation on public health projects. She has founded several orphanages, worked to improve life in rural areas, helped equip all government schools in Karnataka with computers and libraries, and established the Murty Classical Library of India at Harvard University.

Sudha Murty Education

Sudha Murty was born on August 19, 1950, in Shiggaon, Haveri, Karnataka, India. Her parents, R. H. Kulkarni, a surgeon, and Vimala Kulkarni, a teacher, were Kannada Deshastha Madhva Brahmins. She grew up with her parents and her mother’s parents.

Her first important book, How I Taught My Grandmother to Read, Wise and Otherwise and Other Stories, is based on the events of her childhood. Murty earned a B.Eng. in electrical and electronic engineering from the B.V.B. College of Engineering & Technology, now called KLE Technological University. He then earned an M.Eng. in computer science from the Indian Institute of Science.

Sudha Murty Career

Sudha Murty was the first woman to be hired as an engineer at TATA Engineering and Locomotive Company, which manufactures more cars than any other company in India (TELCO). She started working for the company in Pune as a development engineer and then also worked in Mumbai and Jamshedpur.

She sent a postcard to the company’s chairman to complain about the “men only” policy at TELCO. As a result, she got a special interview and was hired immediately. She later got a job as a senior systems analyst at Walchand Group of Industries in Pune.

In 1996, she founded the Infosys Foundation and has since been a trustee and visiting professor at the PG Center, Bangalore University. She has also been a professor at Christ University.

Sudha Murty Personal Life

N. R. Narayana Murthy was an engineer at TELCO in Pune when he married Sudha Murthy. The couple has two children, one of whom is fashion designer Akshata Murty, who is married to Rishi Sunak, the current British prime minister. Shrinivas Kulkarni, an astrophysicist at Caltech, is one of her brothers.

Her sister-in-law Jaishree Deshpande, who is married to Gururaj Deshpande, helped found the Deshpande Center for Technological Innovation at MIT.

Sudha Murty Awards

2004: Raja Lakshmi Award from the Sri Raja Lakshmi Foundation in Chennai.

Padma Shri, awarded in 2006, is India’s fourth highest civilian honor.

In 2006, she received the R.K.. Narayana’s Award for literature.

2010: Daana Chintamani Attimabbe Award from the government of Karnataka.

2011: Murthy receives an honorary doctorate (LL.D.) for his efforts to improve formal legal education and scholarship in India.

2013: Narayan Murthy and Sudha Murthy were awarded the Basava Shree-2013 Award for their work in the community.

In 2018, Murthy won the Crossword Book Award for Popular Nonfiction.

In 2019, she received an honorary doctorate (Honoris Causa) from IIT Kanpur.

Sudha Murty Daughter Akshata Murty

Akshata Narayan Murty is an Indian businesswoman, fashion designer and venture capitalist living and working in the United Kingdom. She was born in April 1980.

She is the daughter of N. R. Narayana Murthy and Sudha Murty. N. R. Narayana Murthy is one of the founders of Infosys, an Indian multinational IT company. She owns 0.93% of Infosys and shares in several other UK companies, making her one of the richest women in the UK. She is a board member of Digme Fitness and Soroco, both founded by her brother Rohan Murty.

