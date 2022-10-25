Akshata Murty: The Millionaire Wife Of Rishi Sunak

Akshata Narayan Murty is an Indian businesswoman living in the United Kingdom. Akshata Murty was born in April 1980. She is the daughter of N. R. Narayana Murthy and Sudha Murty. N. R. Narayana Murthy is one of the founders of Infosys, an Indian multinational IT company.

She owns 0.93% of Infosys, making her one of the richest women in the UK. She is married to Rishi Sunak, the British Prime Minister and leader of the Conservative Party.

In 2022, Murty and Sunak have a combined wealth of 730 million pounds, making them the 222nd richest people in the UK. When she said she was not a British citizen, the British media began to report on her personal wealth. Previously, much attention was paid to his partner, Akshata Murty. Her tax situation came under close scrutiny when it was revealed that as a non-UK resident, she paid little tax on her income.

Here is everything you need to know about the wife of the new prime minister.

Akshata Murty Early years

Akshata Murty was born in April 1980 in the Indian city of Hubli. Her mother, Sudha, was the first woman hired as an engineer by TATA Engineering and Locomotive Company, which manufactures most cars in India.

Sudha got the job after writing a letter to the chairman of TATA complaining that there were no women engineers in the company. The letter got her an interview, which led to a job offer. Sudha is now a member of the Gates Foundation and a philanthropist.

Full Name Akshata Narayan Murty Age 42 Date Of Birth April 1980 Children 2

Sudha Murthy Husband Rishi Sunak Nationality Indian

How Many Children Do Rishi Sunak And Akshata Murthy have?

Krishna and Anoushka are their two daughters. The family lives in North Yorkshire.

He keeps his daughters out of the public eye and off social media, so not much is known about them.

Sunak wrote on his “About Me” page for the British Parliament that his children keep him “busy and entertained.”

Akshata Murty Education

Murty was born in Hubli, India, and raised by her paternal grandparents while her parents, N. R. Narayana Murthy and Sudha Murthy, worked to start their technology company, Infosys.

Her mother was the first woman to work as an engineer for India’s largest automotive company at the time. Today, she donates money to good causes. Her parents moved with her to Mumbai when she was two years old. Rohan Murty is the name of her only brother.

Murty went to school at Baldwin Girls’ High School in Bangalore. She later studied business and French at Claremont McKenna College in California. She holds a degree in apparel manufacturing from the Fashion Institute of Design & Merchandising and a Master of Business Administration from Stanford University.

Akshata Murty Personal Life

Murty is a citizen of India. Murty married Rishi Sunak in August 2009, and they met at Stanford University. Anoushka and Krishna are their daughters.

They own an apartment on Old Brompton Road and a mansion in Kensington, both in London. They own the listed Kirby Sigston Manor in Kirby Sigston, Yorkshire. They also own a top-floor apartment in Santa Monica. While her husband was Chancellor of the Exchequer, they lived in London at 11 Downing Street.

Who are Akshata Murthy mother and father?

Her father, N.R. Narayana Murty, is a billionaire and co-founder of Infosys, an IT company.

He founded Infosys in 1981, serving as CEO from 1981 to 2002 and chairman from 2002 to 2011.

Murty retired from the board in 2011, but still holds the title of Chairman Emeritus, although he is no longer on the board.

Because of his work in outsourcing, Time magazine called him the “father of India’s IT sector.”

Her mother is an Indian engineering teacher, author and social worker named Sudha Muryy Kulkarni.

She heads the Infosys Foundation as its director.

Sudha initially worked in the fields of computer science and engineering.

She is best known for her work in social justice and for her contributions to Kannada and English literature. She has also written several novels.

Dr. R. H. Kulkarni and his wife, Vimala Kulkarni, have a daughter named Sudha. She is also a big movie buff and owns about 500 DVDs. Akshata and Rohan are her two children.

How Much Money Does Akshata Murthy Have?

According to reports, Akshata has a lot of money.

She reportedly owns 0.91% of the tech company run by her family, which is worth 430 million pounds.

According to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, Akshata has a total net worth of $1.2 billion (1.06 billion

That fortune makes the Indian-born Akshata richer than the Queen, whose fortune is estimated at 500 million pounds, according to The Scotsman.

Her family also has a joint venture with Amazon worth £900 million a year and shares in the company that runs Jamie Oliver’s Jamie’s Italian and Wendy’s in India.

Akshata Murty Real estate

Akshata and Rishi have been married since 2009. They have two daughters, Krishna and Anoushka.

Rishi Sunak and Akshata Murty own real estate around the world worth about $20 million.

The couple’s main residence is a 5-bedroom mansion in the Kensington neighborhood of West London. This building alone is worth $10 million.

On weekends, they go to a place in the countryside called Kirby Sigston Manor. The estate is located in North Yorkshire, England, and was built in 1826. It is a Grade II national heritage site. In 2015, the family paid £1.5 million for the manor house.

After buying the house, they spent an additional 400,000 pounds to turn part of it into a wellness retreat with a modern pool, spa and gym. They say they spend about $20,000 a year just to heat the 50-by-16-foot pool.

Rishi ran a hedge fund in California for several years, and he and his wife still own a $7 million penthouse apartment there. It is located in the beach town of Santa Monica.

