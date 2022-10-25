Joni Mitchell, a legend in the world of folk music, was pictured after announcing her first headline performance in more than 23 years.

On Friday, the 78-year-old music legend was happy as she had lunch with friends in Beverly Hills.

When the photographer asked the A Case of You singer what she was most happy about, she said, “Being alive.”

She also said again that she would be on stage. This came just days after her friend, singer Brandi Carlile, announced that she would be performing in 2023.

Joni, who is known for her folk music, dressed like a hippie chic for her outing with friends.

She wore a pretty top with a sheer floral pattern and loose blue pants. Her long hair was braided into two long braids that fell in front of her.

Joni Mitchell added a touch of glamour with a bold red lipstick, gold jewelry and earrings. She even applied a red nail polish.

The Big Yellow Taxi singer slipped into a pair of comfortable sandals while her friends helped her on the sidewalk.

Last week, singer Brandi Carlile announced that Joni will perform at the Gorge Amphitheatre in Washington state, east of Seattle, on June 10, 2023.

Carlile told The Daily Show, “I can’t believe it’s happening, but it is.” “She’s going to crush it,” he said.

It will be her first show as a main act in more than 23 years. When Brandi Carlile introduced her at the Newport Folk Festival in August, it was a big surprise.

Mitchell has been struggling to recover since suffering an aneurysm in 2015. Before that, she hadn’t performed a full concert in public since the “Both Sides Now” tour in 2000.

In Newport, they reenacted a jam session with musical friends that takes place every few weeks at Mitchell’s home in California.

She sang and played guitar on hits like “A Case of You,” “Both Sides Now” and “The Circle Game.” She also sang and played guitar on some standards.

The band wasn’t sure how much Mitchell wanted to sing when he took the stage with Carlile, Wynonna Judd and Marcus Mumford.

Carlile said, “She took over the show and turned into the performer we all know she is.” We didn’t go to sleep that night. We stayed up until it got light outside. Joni loves to sing and perform, and she’s great at it.

Carlile added, “She’s just as good at it now as she was before.”

Carlile said Mitchell wanted to get back on stage after the event.

Mitchell liked the Gorge because it is beautiful and close to Canada, where she grew up.

It’s also home to Carlile, who lives in Washington state.

She said Carlile will play there June 9 and open for Mitchell on June 10.

“For the last 20 years, no one has been able to buy a ticket to see Joni Mitchell play. So this is a big deal,” Carlile said.

