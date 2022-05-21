Nina Dobrev And Shaun White Hit Their Red Carpet Debut After Dating For Over Two Years!!

On Thursday, Nina Dobrev and Shaun White attended the UK premiere of “Top Gun: Maverick.” The Olympic gold medallist and Vampire Diaries alum have been dating for nearly two years. Glen Powell, Dobrev’s ex-boyfriend, also appears in the film.

Nina Dobrev And Shaun White Hite Their Red Carpet Debut

Nina and Glen dated in 2017, but their relationship ended the following year. Due to their busy schedules, they put the brakes on their burgeoning romance, according to an insider.

Dobrev, 33, looked stunning in a floor-length silk ivory gown with a sensual cutout and a provocative slit. Her dark hair was tied back into a tight bun, and she wore a traditional red lip.

Nina wore a stunning white one-shouldered sheath with a cut-out in the chest and a slit in the leg. She finished the ensemble with a beautiful hairdo and matching-colored stiletto heels, huge white hoops, and a dramatic red lip.

The happy couple’s latest milestone comes after the distinguished athlete made waves for bringing someone else to this year’s Oscars: his mother.

It’s no surprise that the pair is talking about their future plans, especially after Nina penned a lengthy Instagram post about how much she admires her lover. “I couldn’t be happier. As the snowboarder concluded his Olympic run, she commented, “Of everything you have accomplished over the last 20+ years as a competitor and the man you have become.”

In their outfits, the Vampire Diaries star and Olympic gold medallist looked magnificent. Nina wore an ivory gown with a vivid red lip and matching heels. Shaun, on the other hand, was dressed in a white jacket, black pants, and a bow tie. The couple appeared to be in love as they were caught hugging each other tight and smiling.

Nina Dobrev and Shaun White celebrated a huge relationship milestone at her ex’s celebration! On Thursday, the couple flew to the United Kingdom. The world premiere of Top Gun: Maverick, starring Dobrev’s ex-boyfriend Glen Powell.

The actress wore a white gown with a dramatic red lip, while the Olympic gold medallist wore a white blazer and shirt with a black bowtie and black slacks to the premiere.

Powell, on the other hand, sported a black and white tuxedo with a velvet jacket, giving the classic appearance a modern twist.

Despite the fact that his partner had not been by his side for his first Acаdemy Awаrds, White was smitten to share that he had been enjoying post-retirement life by soaking up the sun with his love.

He explained that he now spends his days “traveling, not for work.” “The majority of places I go [for employment] are frigid. I just go [where] it’s presently warmer.” According to sources, White is considering proposing.

In 2019, White and Dobrev met in Florida at a Tony Robbins motivational workshop. They started dating the following year.

The two recently pushed their relationship to the next level, according to sources, when she moved into his Los Angeles home.

Read More: