Friday, May 20, 2022
Oscar-Winning Composer Vangelis, Who Scored Chariots Of Fire And Blade Runner, Died At 79

Vangelis, the Oscar-winning composer who was being treated for COVID-19, died on Tuesday in a French hospital.

Vangelis Cause Of Death

Lefteris Zermas, Vangelis’ assistant, informed The Washington Post that the musician died on Tuesday in a Paris hospital. The reason for death was unknown.

For Blade Runner (1982) and 1492: The Conquest of Paradise, Vangelis worked with Ridley Scott, who he had previously collaborated with on Blade Runner (1982). (1992).

Vangelis, in addition to releasing his own groundbreaking albums of electronic music, began writing music for films in the 1970s, working with French filmmaker Frederic Rossif on several projects.

Opera Sauvage, Vangelis’ 1979 score for the film, was an unexpected hit in the United States and paved the way for his greatest triumph, the score for Chariots of Fire in 1981.

Chariots of Fire dominated the Billboard 200 for four weeks, propelled by the film’s instantly recognizable theme song. As a result of his work on this soundtrack, Vangelis won the Academy Award for Best Original Score.

But it was his music for the 1981 film “Chariots of Fire” that gained him worldwide renown.

After hearing Vangelis‘s music for the French nature documentary “Opera Sauvage” and the studio album “China,” producer David Puttnam selected an unconventional choice for his historical sports drama.

The Greek prime minister, Kyriakos Mitsotakis, paid tribute to Vangelis on Twitter. “Vangelis Papathanassíou is no longer with us. There’s bad news for everyone: The global music company has lost the internationally renowned Vangelis.

His words were translated by the site to read, “The protagonist of electronic sound. The Oscars. The Myth. The major hits.

When he was known as Odysseus by his Greek people, it meant that he began his long voyage on the Roads of Fire. The notes he’ll send us will continue to come from there.”

When Vangelis and Demis Roussos formed the band Aphrodite’s Child in the late 1960s, he became a household name.

Decca Label Group signed him to make his most recent albums, and he has since become an acclaimed and ground-breaking electronic solo artist.

By Tom Lewis and Laura Monks: “The world has lost a talent. Vangelis’ music has been a part of so many people’s lives because of its exceptional originality and power.

Vangelis was fascinated by the cosmic throughout his career. Even in the rare instances that he granted an interview, his mind frequently drifted to more serious subjects. In 1985, he told SPIN Magazine, “It’s extremely simple to slip out of balance and become a product.”

Believe me, music is a lot more than just a form of entertainment. It’s an essential part of being a person.” “Music is a divine thing,” he told VIMAgazino in 2016. One of the most powerful forces in the world.”

But in an interview with NPR in which he revealed that synthesizers “had complete different logic than human logic,” Vangelis revealed his musical philosophy, adding that by creating his own, he could play every instrument like an orchestra.

Chamberlain Oacoma Sun began its journey in 2007 with the aim to provide unbiased news to millions of people across the nation. Our crew of experienced journalists, writers, and editors is dedicated to delivering all types of news, including entertainment, sports, science, technology, economy, and world news.

