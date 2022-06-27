11.6 C
Oacoma
Monday, June 27, 2022
HomeBiographySoulja Boy's Real Name, Net Worth, Age, Height, Family, And Career!
Biography

Soulja Boy’s Real Name, Net Worth, Age, Height, Family, And Career!

By: chamberlainsun

Date:

spot_img

Soulja Boy is a renowned rapper, record producer, and entrepreneur from the United States of America. He has an estimated net worth of $30 million after the tremendous hit of his debut single.

How Does Soulja Boy Yield $30 Million As His Estimated Net Income? His Real Name, Age, Height, Family, And Career!

Soulja Boy was born in 1990 on July 28 by the name of DeAndre Cortez Way. He was born in Chicago, Illinois, in America.

Soulja Boy's Real Name, Net Worth, Age, Height, Family, And Career

In 2005, in November, he also posted his albums on the website known as a sound click. It received many positive responses, after which he also made his accounts on myspace and YouTube.

Quick Facts About Soulja Boy 

  • He won the best hip-hop dance award at the 2007 BET hip-hop awards. In the same year, he also won the ozone award for the “Patiently Waiting Mississippi Category.”
  • Soulja Boy ranked 16th position in the Forbes list of hip-hop cash Kings.
  • This man is a great one-hit wonder, and he had made a lot of remix design studio albums, but none of them got near the success of “crank that.”
  • Some years back, Soulja also declared that he had made an endorsement deal worth $400 million with the world poker fund holdings.

Soulja Boy’s Net Worth

The biggest reason for more than half his net worth is his hit albums.

ABOUT SOULJA BOY
Real NameDeAndre Cortez Way
Born On28 July 1990 
Age31 years
BirthplaceChicago, Illinois, United States
ProfessionAmerican rapper and record producer
Net Worth$30 million

“Crank that” has been one of his most success-oriented songs, which yielded 8 million dollars alone. His capital also grew because of the business ventures he grew over time. His current net worth is $30 million.

Age And Early Life Of Soulja Boy

Soulja Boy is 31 years old as of 2022 because he was born on July 28, 1990. This man was born in Chicago, but later on, when he turned six, his family moved to Atlanta, Georgia. In Atlanta, heat turned out to have an intense interest in rap music. When he was 14 years old, he headed towards Batesville, Mississippi, along with his father, to pursue his music career.

Soulja Boy’s Career

The debut album of Soulja Boy was released in the year 2007 in March and was titled “Unsigned and still major”: Da Album Before da Album’. His songs peaked at position one on the US Billboard hot hundred. Soulja Boy also gained a lot of success for his single and associated a deal with the Interscope records. And in the year 2007, in October, he made his big label debut album. It also put Heights in the fourth position in the top R & B hip-hop and Billboard 200.

Soulja Boy’s Girlfriend, Wife, And Kids

Soulja Boy is not married to anyone and has no kids, but this rapper also made out the news to everyone that he is dating Jackie. He shared pictures and videos from some revealing party with Jackie being a part of it. Soulja Boy made the headlines many times, but Jackie has always worked behind the spotlight of everyone, although she also has a great name in the entertainment field.

Latest stories

Must Read

6ix9ine’s [Tekashi69] Real Name, Age, Height, Children, Net Worth, And Career!!

Biography chamberlainsun - 0
6ix9ine or Tekasshi69 is professionally known by this name. He is well known for his unique style of rapping and the lyrics. The songs...
Read more

Kim Kardashian Revealed Quite A Little Of Her Underboob In A Tiny Crop!

Entertainment chamberlainsun - 0
On Saturday, Kim Kardashian wore Skims' latest line of loungewear, leaving little to the imagination. She wore a crop top and booty shorts set...
Read more
chamberlainsun
chamberlainsun
Previous articleSNL Star Kenan Thompson’s Age, Wife, Children, Movies, Net Worth!!
Next article6ix9ine’s [Tekashi69] Real Name, Age, Height, Children, Net Worth, And Career!!

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About Us

Chamberlain Oacoma Sun began its journey in 2007 with the aim to provide unbiased news to millions of people across the nation. Our crew of experienced journalists, writers, and editors is dedicated to delivering all types of news, including entertainment, sports, science, technology, economy, and world news.

Latest

6ix9ine’s [Tekashi69] Real Name, Age, Height, Children, Net Worth, And Career!!

Biography 0
6ix9ine or Tekasshi69 is professionally known by this name....

Kim Kardashian Revealed Quite A Little Of Her Underboob In A Tiny Crop!

Entertainment 0
On Saturday, Kim Kardashian wore Skims' latest line of...

Blac Chyna Stuns In Spiked, Plunging Gold Dress At The 2022 BET Awards

Celebrity 0
The influencer Blanc Chyna was clicked after attending the...

Popular

6ix9ine’s [Tekashi69] Real Name, Age, Height, Children, Net Worth, And Career!!

Biography 0
6ix9ine or Tekasshi69 is professionally known by this name....

Kim Kardashian Revealed Quite A Little Of Her Underboob In A Tiny Crop!

Entertainment 0
On Saturday, Kim Kardashian wore Skims' latest line of...

Blac Chyna Stuns In Spiked, Plunging Gold Dress At The 2022 BET Awards

Celebrity 0
The influencer Blanc Chyna was clicked after attending the...

Sitemap

Copyright © 2022 | CHAMBERLAIN SUN