Soulja Boy’s Real Name, Net Worth, Age, Height, Family, And Career!

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Soulja Boy is a renowned rapper, record producer, and entrepreneur from the United States of America. He has an estimated net worth of $30 million after the tremendous hit of his debut single.

How Does Soulja Boy Yield $30 Million As His Estimated Net Income? His Real Name, Age, Height, Family, And Career!

Soulja Boy was born in 1990 on July 28 by the name of DeAndre Cortez Way. He was born in Chicago, Illinois, in America.

In 2005, in November, he also posted his albums on the website known as a sound click. It received many positive responses, after which he also made his accounts on myspace and YouTube.

Quick Facts About Soulja Boy

He won the best hip-hop dance award at the 2007 BET hip-hop awards. In the same year, he also won the ozone award for the “Patiently Waiting Mississippi Category.”

Soulja Boy ranked 16th position in the Forbes list of hip-hop cash Kings.

This man is a great one-hit wonder, and he had made a lot of remix design studio albums, but none of them got near the success of “crank that.”

Some years back, Soulja also declared that he had made an endorsement deal worth $400 million with the world poker fund holdings.

Soulja Boy’s Net Worth

The biggest reason for more than half his net worth is his hit albums.

ABOUT SOULJA BOY

Real Name DeAndre Cortez Way Born On 28 July 1990 Age 31 years Birthplace Chicago, Illinois, United States Profession American rapper and record producer Net Worth $30 million

“Crank that” has been one of his most success-oriented songs, which yielded 8 million dollars alone. His capital also grew because of the business ventures he grew over time. His current net worth is $30 million.

Age And Early Life Of Soulja Boy

Soulja Boy is 31 years old as of 2022 because he was born on July 28, 1990. This man was born in Chicago, but later on, when he turned six, his family moved to Atlanta, Georgia. In Atlanta, heat turned out to have an intense interest in rap music. When he was 14 years old, he headed towards Batesville, Mississippi, along with his father, to pursue his music career.

Soulja Boy’s Career

The debut album of Soulja Boy was released in the year 2007 in March and was titled “Unsigned and still major”: Da Album Before da Album’. His songs peaked at position one on the US Billboard hot hundred. Soulja Boy also gained a lot of success for his single and associated a deal with the Interscope records. And in the year 2007, in October, he made his big label debut album. It also put Heights in the fourth position in the top R & B hip-hop and Billboard 200.

Soulja Boy’s Girlfriend, Wife, And Kids

Soulja Boy is not married to anyone and has no kids, but this rapper also made out the news to everyone that he is dating Jackie. He shared pictures and videos from some revealing party with Jackie being a part of it. Soulja Boy made the headlines many times, but Jackie has always worked behind the spotlight of everyone, although she also has a great name in the entertainment field.