Bad bunny just released his latest album “A summer without you” which is now trending on Twitter. I’m writing this blog while listening to his tunes and let me tell you they are really good. Bad Bunny teased fans about a new album in the works in January. He’d been dropping hints for about four months, leading up to the release of his fifth studio album, “Un Verano Sin Ti” which translates to “A summer without you”, on May 6th.

Bad Bunny Latest Album “ A Summer Without You”

On his latest album, Bad Bunny delivers everything fans all around the world were expecting and more. The album opens with a song titled “Moscow Mule,” a relaxed reggaeton single that sets the tone for the rest of the album. The latest album is the follow-up to 2020’s El Último Tour del Mundo and it includes appearances by Rauw Alejandro, Bomba Estéreo, Buscabulla, and others. Producers Mag and Tainy, as well as engineer La Paciencia, collaborated on the singer-songwriter’s album.

A classified ad created under Bad Bunny’s official name Benito A. Martinez Ocasio teased the album. His musical taste shows how the mainstream relies on underground signals, and it’s one of his favorite ways to make major industry comments. He engages in more overt social critique on most of his tracks. Each of Bad Bunny’s albums has had a certain objective in mind. He has always made it clear to his fans and listeners that he is never going to make another song that sounds the same. Beyond his desire to bend genres, he’s also refused to bow to industry conventions, particularly those aimed at Spanish artists.

Stillz directed the visuals for the song, which begins with Bad Bunny hitchhiking naked until a hot girl picks him up in a pickup truck. She offers him some clothes, he serenades her over a fire, and they go to a club all night. The camera zooms in on a shirtless Bad Bunny as they walk to the beach, exposing him to be a genital-less merman who splashes in the ocean and goes horseback riding with his lady companion. He eventually dives into the ocean and vanishes beneath the waves. The album was intended for the summer, with a blend of Caribbean impressions like dembow and mambo, electronic dance sounds, and, of course, perreo. In an interview with Benito when discussing the set of the songs, he said it captured all of his childhood summers and that it’s a very emotional piece with unique sensations.

Bad Bunny has been pretty busy career-wise lately, apart from the release of Un Verano Sin Ti. He confirmed last week that he’ll play the anti-hero El Muerto, making him Marvel’s first Latino lead in a live-action picture. He earned his second Grammy prize in April for his most recent album which was nominated for Best Musica Urbana Album. In Miami, he also finished his El Ultimo Tour Del Mundo tour and began teasing Un Verano Sin Ti by creating an elaborate ad on a Puerto Rican classifieds website that featured a Bugatti Chiron for sale. Fans who dialed the number mentioned in the advertisement were treated to a sample of the singer’s new music. Now 28, the rapper has been practically unstoppable since his genre-defying debut in 2018, combining pop-punk, synth-pop, bachata, dembow, and reggaeton on his route to becoming a global phenomenon.

In 2020, he released two albums, the first of which was El Ultimo Tour Del Mundo, the first Spanish-language album to debut at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart. For the past two years, he has been the most-streamed musician on Spotify. He’s also become a fashion rebel, a growing social commentator, a semiprofessional wrestler, and a burgeoning actor in recent years. He’ll make his feature film debut in July with “Bullet Train,” a brutal action flick in which he confronts Brad Pitt. Bad Bunny said he spent weeks with stuntmen preparing for his role.

