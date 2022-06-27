SNL Star Kenan Thompson’s Age, Wife, Children, Movies, Net Worth!!

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Kenan Thompson has been the initial consistent member of the cast of the comedy series Saturday Night Live since the show premiered in 1975.

Read To Know Everything About Saturday Night Live Star Kenan Thompson – His Age, Wife, Children, Movies, And Net Worth!

He is a renowned actor and comedian from America and has been working in SNL since 2003. This led him to be the longest tenure member of the cast in the history of the particular show.

Kenan Thompson was born in the United States of America in Columbus, Ohio, on May 10, 1978. He has been nominated for a prime-time Emmy award because of his work in SNL. He has also been the winner once, ranking at number 88 on VH1’s 100 greatest Teen stars.

Quick Facts About Kenan Thompson

Kenan Thompson had a very struggling life because he was born in a low-income family where they had to suffer for every little thing.

While he was growing up, he also developed a love for bike riding with his brother Kerwin. He is a big sports fan and supports all of George in sports teams.

Thompson is a very calm and patient person in real life, and he never complains about anything; that’s what his colleagues say.

He is the owner of a production house that works to give a platform to the artists who hail from low-income backgrounds. This man is also known as the director and producer of the Kenan show.

Kenan Thompson’s Net Worth

Kenyan has an estimated net worth of $13 million for working as a comedian, American actor, and voice actor. He has gained much recognition for his work with the sketch comedy series Saturday Night Live. He is a great icon in the series, one of the longest-serving cast members.

Age And Early Life Of Kenan Thompson

Kenan Thompson is 44 years old as of 2022. When he was only nine months old, his family moved from Columbus to Atlanta, Georgia.

Personal Details

Born On 10 May 1978 Age 44 years Birthplace Atlanta, Georgia, United States Height 1.74 m Profession American actor and comedian Net Worth $13 million

Family

Spouse Christina Evangeline (m. 2011) Children Georgia Marie Thompson, Gianna Michelle Thompson Parents Fletcher Thompson, Elizabeth Ann Thompson Siblings Kerwin Thompson, Feleecia Thompson

His mother struggled to enroll him in acting classes at age five. Toto in a church was his first role on Waze, and he grew up acting. He has also appeared in numerous school plays!

Kenan Thompson’s Career

He has been making the world laugh since he was a little boy who impersonated Bill Cosby. His career flowed from sitcom antics to the Nickelodeon for growing up gags on SNL. While he earned little credits on the big screen, he instantly became a star on the small screen.

His timing and the potential for mimicry have been amazing throughout his career. In 1996 he had his prime-time show on Nickelodeon. And today, he is recognized as the granddaddy of adult sketch comedy.

Kenan Thompson’s Wife And Kids

On November 11, 2011, Kenan Thompson took the vows with model Christina Evangeline. The couple is the parents of two beautiful daughters, born in June 2014 and August 2018. Their first daughter, Georgia Mary Thompson, was born on June 30, 2014. And their second daughter, Gianna Michelle, came into the world on July 31, 2018.