As they acknowledged the people for their condolences to the Queen at Balmoral Castle, the Countess of Wessex and her husband, Prince Edward, were joined by their daughter, Lady Louise Windsor.

Following a church service honoring the late Queen Elizabeth II earlier in the day, Sophie Wessex, 57, and Prince Edward, 58, were joined by their 18-year-old daughter to address those who lined the streets just outside the palace.

Why Sophie Wessex Son James, Viscount Severn Didn’t Attend The Queen’s Funeral?

Many royal family members attended the service and greeted the congregation, while Sophie and Edward’s son James, Viscount Severn, were absent.

James, 14, did not turn up with his parents and older sister, but no formal explanation has been revealed. The choice, however, was probably made by Sophie and Edward to preserve his privacy and keep him out of the public eye.

It’s likely that James, still in his early teens, is still processing the death of his cherished grandmother. However, it’s believed that James will witness the Queen’s burial, which will take place at Westminster Abbey on Monday, September 19.

Sophie Wessex And Her Devotion To The Queen

Following the passing of the Duke of Edinburgh, Sophie was rumored to have been even devoted to her deceased mother-in-law. The mother-of-two is said to have transformed into the Queen’s “anchor” throughout the trying time and would frequently take a trip and ring her nearly daily.

According to reports, Sophie often traveled the 10 miles from her house to Windsor Castle to see Her Majesty. She was referred to as “the Queen’s favorite” in recent years, and whenever she visited Balmoral or Sandringham, she was frequently seen going in the Queen’s Rolls-Royce on Sunday mornings to church in the prized rear seat.

Sophie was sad when she and her husband arrived at Balmoral last week, which indicates that they had a solid relationship with their mother-in-law.

Sophie worked for Capital Radio before getting married, when she first met Prince Edward, who was dating her friend then. But that was in 1987.

In 1993, the two reconnected at a charitable event and soon began dating. They made their engagement public in January 1999 and got hitched later that year. On November 8, 2003, the couple welcomed their daughter Lady Louise into the world.

On December 17, 2007, their son James Viscount Severn was born. James and Louise hold different titles from his relatives, Prince William, Prince Harry, Princess Beatrice, and other royals.

Viscount Severn

James, Viscount Severn, the youngest royal, is the son of Prince Edward. The youngest grandchild of the Queen hasn’t always avoided the spotlight, but this time it’s particularly bad. Actually, and on purpose, he is hardly observed at public events.

James, Viscount Severn is said to be one of the Queen’s favorites and the second child of Prince Edward and Sophie Rhys-Jones, the Countess of Wessex. In comparison to the other grandchildren, there is a significant age difference.

While Louise, his older sister, is 17, the other royal grandkids range in age from 13 to 43. He is just 14 years old. The family stays in Buckingham Palace when visiting London, although James, Viscount Severn, lives in Bagshot Park in Surrey.

He presently attends Eagle House School, a prep school close to Sandhurst. In 2015, he traveled to South Africa with his parents as part of his first royal engagement.

James, Viscount Severn, Is Not A Prince—Why Not?

In contrast to the other grandchildren of the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh, James Viscount Severn is not a prince. The choice made by his parents to do this was deliberate.

The Countess of Wessex has discussed why she and her husband felt it was crucial for their sakes to let them develop as normally as possible.

When Prince Edward wed Sophie Rhys-Jones, he reportedly stipulated that their offspring would be given the titles of Earls rather than Their Royal Highness. With the Queen, this arrangement was established. Zara Tindall and Peter Phillips also lack titles of nobility due to a similar format entered by Princess Anne.

In the line of succession to the throne, James, Viscount Severn, is now ranked 12th, ahead of his sister.

Although the rules governing primogeniture were altered in 2013, which theoretically meant that Lady Louise would not follow her younger brother in the order of succession, he would still be entitled to the throne preceding her.

According to many sources, James’s title is a tribute to his mother’s Welsh origin. Wales and England are both crossed by the River Severn.

The Countess of Wessex explained how they strive to raise the kids with the knowledge that they will probably have to work for a living in an interview with the Sunday Times about the fictional works.

As a result, the decision was reached collectively to refrain from using HRH titles. From 18, the children have access to them, but it’s exceedingly improbable that they will utilize them.

