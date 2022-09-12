Meghan Markle Talks About The Queen In An Emotional Way!

A video of Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, taking part in a walkabout at Windsor Castle with her husband, Prince Harry, and the newly appointed Prince and Princess of Wales on Saturday afternoon have gone viral on various social media platforms.

She was joined by her husband, Prince Harry, as well as the Prince and Princess of Wales.

In the touching video that was uploaded to TikTok, the mother of two approaches a member of the crowd that had gathered at the royal residence to pay their respects following the passing of the Queen earlier this week.

The crowd had gathered there in response to the news that the Queen had passed away. After a little pause, Meghan says, “What’s your name?” before whispering, “Oh, how wonderful.”

In response to the girl’s question regarding the passing of Her Majesty, Meghan responded by saying, “Thank you for being here; it means a lot to the family, and we appreciate it, thank you.”

She inquired, “How long have you been waiting?”, to which the spectator responded that they had been waiting for close to two hours. “How long have you been waiting?” “Oh my gosh. Well, we certainly value your presence and do hope that you will be able to return home in a timely manner. Thank you,” Meghan continued.

The young woman in the clip inquired, “Can I give you a hug?”Meghan hugged the kid and proclaimed afterward, “Of course!” before continuing the interaction.

It is quite uncommon for a member of the Queen’s family to embrace in front of other people; but, when the emotional stakes of the event are particularly high, there are times when the royal family decides that rules are made to be violated.

People who were present could be heard exclaiming “Oh my goodness!” expressed amazement at the Duchess’s gracious answer.

The individual who submitted the video on TikTok also said, “Harry and Meghan were both incredibly gorgeous! It was so amazing to witness, and she is such a beautiful woman inside and out. We adore you, Meghan.”

The Duke of Cambridge extended an invitation to his brothers Harry and Meghan to accompany him and the Princess of Wales to Windsor, where they would meet royal supporters who had gathered to pay their respects to the late king.

Because it had been more than two years since the royal brothers had been seen in public with their wives at the same event, this outing was a very significant occasion for them.

The gathering of people who had been waiting outside the royal residence was taken aback by the reunion, and that wasn’t all: the foursome arrived and departed in the same automobile after having a conversation with members of the public for around forty minutes.

