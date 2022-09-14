Kamala Harris had previously challenged Biden in the Democratic primary elections, but she withdrew in December 2019. So when Joe Biden, the then-candidate for president, confirmed in August 2020 that California Senator Kamala Harris would be his vice presidential candidate, it was unexpected! The same Kamala Devi Harris who unsuccessfully challenged him before!

At one point, Harris ran out of money and had to withdraw from the Democratic primary contest, regrettably. Today, Harris is one of the Democratic contenders with the highest earnings as of 2022, even after Michael Bloomberg entered the race. In addition, she released the most tax records of any candidate in April 2019 when she was running for president, covering 15 years.

2017 saw Kamala win a seat in the US Senate and become vice president. She spent her whole life serving the public as the District Attorney of San Francisco, the Attorney General of California, and the United States Senator before being chosen as Vice President. In November 2020, Biden and Harris beat Donald Trump and Mike Pence.

The triumph was a resounding success in both the electoral college and the popular vote counts. Upon taking the oath of office, Kamala became the first woman and person of color to assume the position of Vice President in US history.

Kamala Harris Net Worth

Harris’s wealth is reportedly estimated to be approximately $6.3 million. According to the records, Harris and Emhoff declared federal adjusted gross receipts of $1,695,225 and paid federal taxes of $621,893.

Her pay increased substantially for her six years in the role, reaching a peak of $202,000 in 2010, according to Forbes, starting at more than $140,000 in 2003. In addition, she qualified for a pension through her employment that is now worth at least $250,000.

A $235,100 salary was required by law for Harris to start receiving when she was sworn in as vice president in January. Harris will also be given free housing at Number One Observatory Circle and be permitted to deduct expenses connected to his role as vice president for up to $100,000.

Date Of Birth 20 October 1964 Age 57 years Profession Politician, Attorney Height 5 ft 3 in (1.61 m) Weight 59 kg Nationality American Net Worth $6.3 million

Kamala Harris Key Facts

Vice President Harris was born to parents who immigrated from Jamaica and India in October 1964 in Oakland, California.

Shyamala Gopalan, a breast cancer researcher from Chennai, Tamil Nadu, reared the American leader and her sister Maya Harris alone after divorcing her husband, Donald Harris.

Kamala obtained degrees from Howard University and the University of California Hastings College of Law.

In 2003, she won the election for San Francisco’s district attorney. In that capacity, Vice President Harris established a ground-breaking initiative to provide first-time drug offenders the chance to complete their high school education and find employment.

As Attorney General of California from 2010 to 2013, Vice President Harris managed the country’s most extensive state court system. She created the first Bureau of Children’s Justice in the state. She put many ground-breaking changes that promoted greater accountability and openness in the criminal process.

She wed Douglas Emhoff in 2014, and the two of them now have a sizable blended family with their kids, Ella and Cole.

Harris took the oath to serve in the US Senate in 2017. She advocated for immigrants and refugees in her opening address.

As with the previous positions she has held, in 2020, Kamala established history by being chosen as vice president. She was also the first woman of black American and South Asian American to do so.

Like any respectable Indian, Harris has publicly declared her fondness for traditional cuisine from both South and North India—particularly idly!

I am convening civil rights and reproductive rights leaders to discuss our collective fight to protect reproductive freedom. Tune in. https://t.co/6EHm1u6MGz — Vice President Kamala Harris (@VP) September 12, 2022

Kamala Harris Real Estate Investments

Before mortgage obligations, Kamala and Doug were the owners of several properties with an estimated $8–$10 million worth.

For example, Doug Emhoff spent $2.7 million on the house in the Los Angeles district of Brentwood in 2012, two years before they got hitched. Considering recent transactions in the area, this house is currently valued at about $5 million.

In 2004, Kamala spent $490,000 on a San Francisco apartment. As the state’s first black district attorney, she started working in the same year.

Kamala and Doug purchased a property in Washington, DCDC, for $1.775 million in 2017, the year she was elected to the Senate. They put the condo on the market for $1.995 million in April 2021.

Kamala Harris Charity Work

In her capacity as attorney general, Vice President Harris secured settlements of $1.1 billion for students and veterans who were taken advantage of by a for-profit education corporation and $20 billion for Californians whose homes had been foreclosed upon.

Kamala and her husband made a $27,006 charitable donation in 2021. In addition, Kamala Harrison has advocated for many causes inside and outside her professional life.

