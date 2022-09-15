An American commentator and defense attorney by trade, he was a respected expert in his field. Page Pate passed away on September 13, 2022, at the age of 55. He was a founder member and executive board member of the Georgia Innocence Project.

He drowned while vacationing on St. Simons Island. A lawyer, he belonged to several professional organizations, including the Federal Bar Association, the National Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers, and the Georgia Trial Lawyers Association.

Prominent Attorney Page Pate Died In Drowning Accident!

Page Pate, a prominent Georgia attorney, and regular contributor passed away on Sunday afternoon, according to his legal office. He was 55. Pate perished after being swept out to sea by a rip current on St. Simons Island, Georgia, according to Glynn County Fire-Rescue acting Chief Vinnie DiCristofalo.

Before 2:00 p.m., first responders at Gould’s Inlet beach received a report regarding “two swimmers in trouble,” according to DiCristofalo. The two swimmers were later identified as Pate and his kid.

The water rescue crew was on its way to the scene when they were informed that “the juvenile victim reached shore successfully,” as DiCristofalo put it.

According to DiCristofalo, Pate was rescued from the sea and sent to the hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

“I don’t have direct information if they were together and got dragged out,” DiCristofalo said.

Pate was a trial lawyer for more than 25 years, according to his company, Pate, Johnson & Church. Besides being “a founding member of the Georgia Innocence Project,” “a member of the Federal and Atlanta Bar Associations,” “a member of the Georgia Trial Lawyers Association,” and “a member of several other organizations committed to improving justice and the legal profession,”

The statement from his legal company said, “Some of Page’s greatest times were on excursions with his boys, whether long hikes on the West Coast or taking in Nascar races.” His 1994 law school graduation from the University of Georgia earned him high honors.

For many years, Pate served as a go-to legal expert for news outlets across the country. He specialized in criminal defense and constitutional law, and he regularly appeared on the network to discuss current events from a legal viewpoint. In a statement, the GACDL expressed its “shock and sadness” at the news of Page Pate’s demise. The members of GACDL wish their loved ones well and support them in their time of loss. The attorney Page was a larger-than-life figure.

According to the Georgia Innocence Project, he stayed involved with them “through the years,” joining the board of directors in 2018 and working “for the many previous years” on the executive committee and as head of the public relations committee. He was a “fierce champion for the criminally accused and unjustly convicted,” the group stated in a statement.

Page was “above all things” remembered for his “kindness and generosity,” with the group saying, “We will remember Page’s willingness to offer everything he could to assist, whether it was a personal concern or a professional matter, and never asking for anything in return.”

Page Pate Estimated Net Worth

Page Pate was a prominent CNN Safeguard attorney in the United States. The third of May, 1967 found him entering the world via the birth canal in Dublin, Georgia. On May 3rd, which is his birthday. Check the Page Pate Wiki in depth on this Page. He has around $1,000,000 in total assets.

Page Pate Wife

In 2003, Page married his high school sweetheart, Elizabeth, and the couple soon found themselves responsible for the care of two young boys, Chatham and Asher. Page, a well-known and skilled American CNN presenter and Protection lawyer, had much satisfaction in spending time with his children throughout their travels. He is an American of Irish ancestry. It’s Unknown What Faith He Follows.

Page Pate Cases

Page was a frequent voice on major legal topics and high-profile trials in the national and local press. He also mediated international legal conflicts in the United Kingdom, Ireland, the Bahamas, and Spain.

