Kanye West & Chaney Jones Split After 4 Months Of Dating

Kanye West and Chaney Jones broke up. Four months had passed since they met. Read on to learn about the split. According to the most recent story from TMZ, the gossip website, he and Chaney broke up after returning from their trip to Japan recently. It is not known whether Ye or Jones was the one who decided to end their relationship and call it quits.

Did Rumors That Kanye West And Chaney Were Dating Initially Begin To Circulate?

Only two of Jones’ Instagram photos with the Donda 2 rapper remain after removing the rest of the pics. According to the currently available information, she has around 624,000 followers on the social media network Instagram.

An American fashion designer was seen out and about during the weekend with a woman whose Name was Monica Corgan. They were observed together as they enjoyed a movie on a date.

Ye and Jones were first seen out shopping together in Bal Harbour, Miami, in February of this year. The event took place in February. In March, West assumed that he was confirming his relationship with the model on his Instagram account. To communicate how he felt about her posts, he would typically use the emoji of a black heart when he commented on them.

In addition to watching a Los Angeles Lakers game together courtside in March, they congratulated one other on their respective Grammy victories in April. While they were away together on vacation, she managed to find time to share a few images on her Instagram Story. Both Shibuya and Harajuku are considered among the most famous tourist areas in all of Tokyo. In addition, followers of the couple have gone to various social media platforms to publish photographs of the two of them in public settings.

On her wrist, Jones has Kanye’s Name tattooed:

Chaney displayed the new tattoo she had gotten in May of 2022, and at the time she got it, Kanye West was her lover. Ye, the rapper’s stage name, is permanently tattooed on her left wrist where a tattoo artist did it. In 2018, he went through the process of legally changing his name.

Jones also shared a picture of the tattoo on Instagram, as if that were not enough to draw attention to it. In a series of photographs that she uploaded to the internet, she flaunted her toned body by donning a chrome two-piece and matching thigh-high boots.

Kanye and the actress from Uncut Gems, Julia Fox, had a whirlwind romance that began on New Year’s Eve and lasted until February, and before that, they were associated romantically. Her agent told People on Valentine’s Day, “Julia and Kanye remain great friends, but they’re not together.”

Since his divorce from Kim Kardashian in 2021, the rapper, who is 44 years old, has been seeing Chaney, who is 24 years old and a Kim clone.

