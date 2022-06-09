Scott Disick & Rebecca Donaldson Split After 2 Months Of Dating

Outside of the dating scene, Scott Disick, 39, is still creating a name for himself. HollywoodLife has discovered exclusively that they just split after dating British model Rebecca Donaldson, 27, for nearly a month. Despite the knowledge, there is a supply nearby, Scott and Rebecca are the only ones who have given up.

Scott Disick And Rebecca Donaldson Reportedly Split

There are no tough feelings or drama, and it no longer leads to a horrible way, Scott said. So, what prompted the frightening brunette to break her relationship with God?

According to a source, it turned out to be the reality that Scott was having a difficult time accepting that his ex, Kourtney Kardashian, 43, was marrying Travis Barker, 46. Rebecca advised Scott that he’s going to be able to be serious with every person till he gets over Kourtney and that she had to carry on.

She didn’t want to be drawn into his world any longer. According to a source, Scott understood wherein she was coming from and he respected her for being sincere with him.

As fans know, Scott and Rebecca haven’t been noticed collectively in over a month. The last time they were visible collectively turned into once they were absorbing the sun in Miami, Florida. He has recently been seen out with another lovely female 23-year-old Too Hot To Handle star, Holly Scarfone. But the ones near Scott sense that it’s, perhaps, time for him to take a break from relationships and simply cognizance of himself.

Those near Scott suppose that his approach of looking to fill the void left by Kourtney with any other woman, observed through any other woman, isn’t always the quality aspect for him, the supply told us. All of his friends did like Rebecca due to the fact she turned into one-of-a-kind rather than his normal type.

But everybody thinks that Scott ought to simply be unmarried now for some time to figure out who he is. That might be sincerely true for him at this moment.

A different supplier reflected the sentiments of the other. Scott is everywhere in the region in relation to women. It is a bummer that matters didn’t go to the training session with him and Rebecca, but no one is shocked. It’s now no longer a few large heartbreaks for him due to the fact is, he by no means sincerely offers his coronary heart away to any of those women.

He usually maintains a wall to protect himself. Although his own circle of relatives sincerely needs him to find a stable partner, no one is pushing this on him. The silver lining is that he’s been given masses of time to spend together with his kids and that they adore being with their dad.

Scott had dated a slew of women prior to his romance with Rebecca, whom he put as his date to A Kardashians’ most appropriate in LA on April 7. After separating with Kourtney, Scott had a committed relationship with Sofia Richie, 23, from 2017 until 2020.

They have three children together: Mason, 12, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 7. After their split, he dated Amelia Hamlin, 20, for a year before matters between the two fizzled out in 2021.

