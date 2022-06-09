Lil Nas X Increases His Criticism Of The BET Awards With A Fresh Diss Track

Last week, Lil Nas X took aim at BET in a social media post, criticizing the network’s BET Awards nominees, which he wasn’t a part of. Later, the rapper took down the posts. He made up for missed time today, though, with a series of videos criticizing the network and its annual awards show.

In a video posted to social media today, Lil Nas can be seen lip-syncing to a popular unreleased sample from a song called “Late To The Party,” which opens with him repeating the line “F*** BET.” And also says he has topped in so many award shows and is capable of doing it alone, referring to his Top-10 charting hits from the previous year. On Twitter alone, the video is very trending and has nearly a million views.

The feud between Lil Nas X and BET began last week when the nominees for the BET Awards were revealed, and the rapper’s name was nowhere to be discovered among the likes of Doja Cat, Ari Lennox, and a few other great names. “Thank you for the betting rewards.” He tweeted at the time saying how incredible the nomination is again, with a snide, “Black greatness!”

With a heavy heart, Lil Nas says, that by being gay and black, he has to fight to be noticed, and even when we make it to the top, m*s attempt to pretend we are invisible, he adds. Lil Nas has been nominated and he garnered five more nominations at the 2019 and 2021 BET Hip Hop Awards. Beyond his breakout single “Old Town Road,” he has yet to be acknowledged by the BET Awards.

Following the squabble, BET issued a statement defending its position. BET said that they love Lil Nas X and are proud to introduce his talent and creativity. BET also claimed that they cheered for him more than anyone that night. They continued by saying unfortunately, he was not nominated by BET this year, and in the voting, no member of BET has any hand; instead, it has an esteemed group of 500 entertainment professionals who are involved in various fields.

Lil Nas X is a 23-year-old American rapper and singer born and raised in Lithia Spring, Georgia. He has the title of the most-nominated male artist, and his song “Old Town Road” had made it to the Billboard chart 100 and stayed for the longest since the chart existed. His real name is Montero Lamar Hill, usually known as Lil Nas X. Being this young, he has already achieved a lot and has bagged so many prestigious awards.

BET says that they are dedicated advocates for our community’s beautiful diversity at BET and are committed to using all of our platforms to increase visibility and inclusion for the Black community’s various intersections. June 26 is the finalized date for the BET Awards and the location has been decided to be Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. The Taraji P. Henson-hosted ceremony will air live on BET at 8 pm ET and be delayed in the West at 8 pm.