Ray J Shows Off New Leg Tattoo Featuring His Sister Brandy’s Face!!

The American singer, Willaim Ray Norwood Jr. takes to his Instagram the recent tattoo he made of his elder sister, Brandy Norwood, on Tuesday. 

The awe moment was created by the Be With You singer, recently on his snap that he shared on Instagram that portrayed Brandy’s face tattooed on his leg.

Ray J Gets A Huge “brandy” Tattoo For their Sister On His Arm

The singer, 41, elucidates that he has plans to cover his whole leg tattooed with scriptures or writing that talks about love, family, the Bible, ghosts, and overall a positive vibe.

Ray J Shows Off New Leg Tattoo Featuring His Sister Brandy’s Face

Willam Norwood, popularly known as Ray J, captioned the picture by saying it will take a while to completely immerse his leg in ink, however, he confidently claimed that he has got the best tattoo artist doing it for him.

The brother-singer further added that he has started to do the full leg tattoo with the face of his best friend, referring to The Vocal Bible, his sister.

The tattoo was covered with words like ‘Best Friend’, which he must have cited as the I Wanna Be Down singer’s 1995 single. Apart from that, Ray. J wrote on the face, “From Ray With Love” and also tattooed, 4 on one cheek and Ever on the other.

Brandy, 43, is over the moon and replies to the act of her brother by calling out to him as a brother, with emotional red hearts.

Brandy was also seen to be wishing heartfelt birthday cheers to her younger brother, Ray, on turning 41. Brandy wrote about the role of Ray in her life and how much she loves and what he means to her and requested her followers to wish the brother Ray on his 41st year, on a snap shared in January.

The b’day wish included a couple of pictures of the singer-siblings along with Ray’s two children, Epik Ray, who is 2, and Melody Love, who is 4.

Epik and Melody are his children from Princess Love, whom he married and created a whiplash in 2020.

However, the couple filed the divorce in September 2021 and the television penned on her Instagram recently that she would be officially single from August.

However, Ray enjoyed his birthday this time, exclusively with his own kids, and reportedly said in the video that he is so proud of celebrating his born day with the special people of his life other than spending the day luxuriously on a yacht, at clubs, or at parties. The singer looks like a sensible and emotional person when it comes to his family.

Not only on these special occasions, the siblings often take certain appreciation posts for each other on their Instagram handles. This time, however, Ray really amazed Brandy.

