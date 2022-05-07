Sheryl Suzanne Crow is a musician, singer-songwriter, actor, recording artist, film score composer, and voice artist who was born on February 11, 1962, at Kennett, Missouri, United States. Her musical flexibility has earned her a reputation.
About Sheryl Crow
On February 11, 1962, she was born in Missouri. Sheryl Suzanne Crow, 57, has been performing since 1987, when she received her first significant break as a supporting vocalist on Michael Jackson’s Bad tour.
Sheryl got her bachelor’s degree from university of Missouri after pursuing a professional career as a vocalist, and then went on to teach music in Kellison Elementary School in Fenton, Missouri.
From a young age, music was in her blood. Her father, Wendell Wyatt Crow, was a lawyer and trumpet player, and Bernice Crow, her mother, was a piano instructor.
Quick Facts About Sheryl Crow
- The songs “If It Makes You Happy,” “My Favorite Mistake,” and “Tomorrow Never Dies” are among the singer’s other well-known tracks.
- Sheryl received two American Music Awards for “The First Cut Is The Deepest,” for Best Pop/Rock Artist and for Adult Contemporary Artist of the Year.
How Much Does Sheryl Crow Earn?
After the successes on “Tuesday Night Music Club,” which charted at #6 on the Billboard 200 and with over 2.4 million albums sold, Sheryl Crow released a self-titled second studio album.
|Full Name
|Sheryl Suzanne Crow
|Date of birth
|February 11, 1962
|Net Worth
|$40 million range
|Profession
|musician, singer-songwriter, actor, recording artist
Age And Early Life Explored
Sheryl Crow’s career began in 1993, when she became a member of the “Tuesday Music Club,” a group of vocalists.
Sheryl Crow’s debut album, “Tuesday Night Music Club,” was published the same year, gaining her a lot of media attention as well as popular recognition.
Sheryl Crow’s Net Worth And Career
Sheryl Crow’s net worth is reported to be in the $40 million range. While an American actress is notoriously private about her private life and rarely discusses her income, she is alleged to have claimed that a McDonald’s commercial she did throughout her profession paid her $40,000.
Sheryl Crow’s Boyfriend, Husband, And Kids
Eric Clapton and Owen Wilson are just two of Sheryl’s high-profile love relationships. In 2003, she began dating cyclist Lance Armstrong, and in September 2005, the two announced their engagement.
A year later, though, they announced their breakup. Sheryl stated on her website in May 2007 that she had adopted a six-month-old boy named Wyatt. She revealed the adoption of another boy, Levi, three years later. She and her two sons live in West Nashville.
Interesting Facts About Sheryl Crow
- Sheryl has sold 50 million records worldwide and has been nominated for 32 Grammy Awards, winning nine of them.
- Sheryl is an actress who has acted in TV shows such as 30 Rock, Cougar Town, One Tree Hill, and Cop Rock.
- Sheryl was named one of VH1’s 100 Greatest Women of Rock & Roll in 2017.
Sheryl Crow’s 1993 smash “All I Wanna Do” is undoubtedly one of her most well-known songs. The song was inspired by a collection of poems by obscure writer Wyn Cooper that she discovered in a bookstore and went on to become a worldwide smash, earning both Sheryl and Wyn large sums of money in royalties.