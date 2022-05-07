Sheryl Suzanne Crow is a musician, singer-songwriter, actor, recording artist, film score composer, and voice artist who was born on February 11, 1962, at Kennett, Missouri, United States. Her musical flexibility has earned her a reputation.

About Sheryl Crow

On February 11, 1962, she was born in Missouri. Sheryl Suzanne Crow, 57, has been performing since 1987, when she received her first significant break as a supporting vocalist on Michael Jackson’s Bad tour.

Sheryl got her bachelor’s degree from university of Missouri after pursuing a professional career as a vocalist, and then went on to teach music in Kellison Elementary School in Fenton, Missouri.

From a young age, music was in her blood. Her father, Wendell Wyatt Crow, was a lawyer and trumpet player, and Bernice Crow, her mother, was a piano instructor.

Quick Facts About Sheryl Crow

The songs “If It Makes You Happy,” “My Favorite Mistake,” and “Tomorrow Never Dies” are among the singer’s other well-known tracks.

Sheryl received two American Music Awards for “The First Cut Is The Deepest,” for Best Pop/Rock Artist and for Adult Contemporary Artist of the Year.

How Much Does Sheryl Crow Earn?

After the successes on “Tuesday Night Music Club,” which charted at #6 on the Billboard 200 and with over 2.4 million albums sold, Sheryl Crow released a self-titled second studio album.

Full Name Sheryl Suzanne Crow Date of birth February 11, 1962 Net Worth $40 million range Profession musician, singer-songwriter, actor, recording artist

Age And Early Life Explored

Sheryl Crow’s career began in 1993, when she became a member of the “Tuesday Music Club,” a group of vocalists.

Sheryl Crow’s debut album, “Tuesday Night Music Club,” was published the same year, gaining her a lot of media attention as well as popular recognition.

NEW! Listen to a new podcast chat with Sheryl w/@RollingStone here: https://t.co/LjJp2bqrVr Team Sheryl — Sheryl Crow (@SherylCrow) May 6, 2022

Sheryl Crow’s Net Worth And Career

Sheryl Crow’s net worth is reported to be in the $40 million range. While an American actress is notoriously private about her private life and rarely discusses her income, she is alleged to have claimed that a McDonald’s commercial she did throughout her profession paid her $40,000.

Sheryl Crow’s Boyfriend, Husband, And Kids

Eric Clapton and Owen Wilson are just two of Sheryl’s high-profile love relationships. In 2003, she began dating cyclist Lance Armstrong, and in September 2005, the two announced their engagement.

A year later, though, they announced their breakup. Sheryl stated on her website in May 2007 that she had adopted a six-month-old boy named Wyatt. She revealed the adoption of another boy, Levi, three years later. She and her two sons live in West Nashville.

Interesting Facts About Sheryl Crow

Sheryl has sold 50 million records worldwide and has been nominated for 32 Grammy Awards, winning nine of them.

Sheryl is an actress who has acted in TV shows such as 30 Rock, Cougar Town, One Tree Hill, and Cop Rock.

Sheryl was named one of VH1’s 100 Greatest Women of Rock & Roll in 2017.

Sheryl Crow’s 1993 smash “All I Wanna Do” is undoubtedly one of her most well-known songs. The song was inspired by a collection of poems by obscure writer Wyn Cooper that she discovered in a bookstore and went on to become a worldwide smash, earning both Sheryl and Wyn large sums of money in royalties.