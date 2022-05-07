Wanda Maximoff, played by Elizabeth Olsen, has already established herself as one of the most prominent characters in Phase 4 of the MCU, thanks to her efforts in last year’s WandaVision.

This will tie into her co-starring role in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, her first big-screen MCU appearance since Avengers: Endgame’s last battle in 2019.

Olsen’s part in Avengers: Endgame was minor, as she blinked alongside Doctor Strange and others in Avengers: Infinity War before entering a vortex and joining forces with the galaxy’s best in Avengers: Endgame.

Despite this, she had her cheer-inducing moment in a one-on-one combat with Thanos, which she almost won and was later highlighted in WandaVision to illustrate exactly how powerful she is.

Despite having only a few seconds of attention, Olsen played a key role in the third act of a second-biggest box office hit in film history.

Olsen recently reminisced on that important era in her career and voiced some surprising reservations about the fourth Avengers movie.

Elizabeth Olsen spoke about the recent global premiere of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, as translated by Comic Book.

Olsen admitted that she didn’t really watch Avengers: Endgame the first time after making a discovery while viewing it.

The Scarlet Witch actress rationalize her decision to skip Multiverse of Madness by claiming that she could no longer see Marvel premieres because of the constant anxiety of the studio’s “first flop”:

Even though Fallon teased her about Endgame’s status as one of the most successful films of all time, Olsen was still concerned about the outcome, forcing her to continue her practice of avoiding watching Doctor Strange 2.

It’s normal for actors to avoid watching their own work, particularly at large Hollywood premieres where several of the industry’s biggest names are in attendance for the first time.

Avengers: Endgame was a nerve-wracking experience because of the impact it will have on the entire franchise, that had been in development for 11 years.

Despite the reality that she had only appeared in the film’s final scene, Olsen’s previous work as the Scarlet Witch in previous three films was an important story which led to Marvel Studios’ 4th Avengers team-up adventure.

In the end, Olsen’s fears were allayed, since Endgame had become the highest-grossing movie in history for a shorter amount of time and received overwhelmingly positive reviews and comments.

Now, Olsen is waiting to see how fans react to her recent work in Doctor Strange 2, in which the Scarlet Witch grows in strength.

Early reviews have been encouraging, and fans are gearing up to help Marvel break box office records with Wanda Maximoff taking on her most significant role in an MCU film to blind date.

Disney+ now has Avengers Endgame accessible. Doctor Strange within Multiverse on Madness will be released in theaters on May 6, 2018.