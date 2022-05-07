Johnny Joey Jones was born on February 11, 1979, in Austin, Texas. He is a marine veteran who lost both of his legs during service in Afghanistan. He was injured in October 2003 when the truck he and other Marines were travelling in hit an IED (Improvised Explosive Device).

Jones’S Life Tragedy

Jones’s second injury occurred during Operation Enduring Freedom XI when he stepped on another IED while clearing out Taliban territory near Kandahar city.

His right foot was severed entirely off, but doctors managed to save it with microsurgery techniques; however, it could not reattach due to damage caused by shrapnel entering the bone marrow cavity during impact. So they amputated it above knee level.

After recovering from these injuries, Jones tried numerous times at physiotherapy sessions but couldn’t regain full mobility due to nerve damage caused by shrapnel entering his leg muscles; therefore, he had no choice but to end up walking on artificial limbs after several surgeries failed to restore muscle function or nerves connecting into his lower body tissues.

A @PPact spox just said on Fox that 1) the will of the American people is in agreement with abortion access as secured by Roe v. Wade, and 2) the elected representatives of 40 states have voted to restrict abortion at the state level… 🤡 pic.twitter.com/AZlVWd9G3L — Joey Jones (@Johnny_Joey) May 3, 2022

Johnny Joey Jones Working Life

Johnny Joey Jones is an inspirational speaker. He has given motivational speeches to high school students, veterans groups, and others.

He has spoken at military functions and colleges and universities.

He has even spoken at TEDx conferences.

Jones has also addressed corporate events and sporting events such as the Super Bowl and NASCAR races.

Jones’ Net Worth

It is estimated that John Jones’ net worth falls between $100,000 and $1 million. He is a motivational speaker and author who earns most of his income from his work as an inspirational speaker.

The rest of his wealth comes from Fox News appearances on shows like Hannity and Fox & Friends.

Jones Married life

It’s been reported that he was previously married to Shannon Jones, to whom he got married in 2007. They are also parents of a daughter named Kenzie Jones. However, the couple got divorced in 2016, as per the details provided by his ex-wife on social media.

While we don’t know how they met and started dating, we know that they were together for quite some time before tying the knot.

Jones Kids

He has two children with his wife, but their names are not disclosed yet. Johnny Joey Jones is a married man.

READ MORE:

He married his wife in the year 2006. His wife’s name is unknown, but she looks like a fantastic person as she has kept him happy all through their relationship life.

The couple has two kids together, but their names are not disclosed yet by Johnny Joey Jones or his wife to the public, so we can’t reveal them here either.

Conclusion

After recovering from his injuries, Jones began speaking at various events across the country about his experiences during the war and how they changed him as a person.

In 2012, he published his first book titled ‘A Mile in My Shoes: An Unexpected Journey’ which details his experiences before becoming injured and after losing both his legs, which made him realize that life is worth living no matter what comes our way in life!