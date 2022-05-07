Viewers who have seen A Million Little Things Season 4 Episode 18 are curious about what happens in the episode 19 preview. Patricia Bloom (Melora Hardin), Maggie Bloom’s (Allison Miller) mother, returns to the ABC drama for a new episode.

A Million Little Things ‘Season 4 Episode 19 Preview Teases More Melora Hardin

Katherine (Grace Park) also discusses her relationship with Shanice Williamson (Nikiva Dionne) as well as her future plans with Greta Strobe (Cameron Esposito).

Sophie Dixon (Lizzy Greene) then receives new information from Kai (Liana Liberato) regarding her murdered music teacher, Peter (Andrew Leeds).

The preview for “Out of Hiding” from Season 4, Episode 18 of A Million Little Things is broken down below.

Season 4 Episode 19 Of ‘A Million Little Things’ Sneak Peek Maggie Has Patricia’s Support

Maggie breaks down in a doctor’s office in the A Million Little Things Season 4 Episode 19 teaser.She becomes concerned that she may not be ready to be a mother after insisting to Gary that she will be able to manage IVF.

Patricia Bloom is supportive of her daughter, despite the fact that they are not close.The ABC synopsis for A Million Little Things Season 4 Episode 19 states, “Maggie finds some much-needed encouragement from an unexpected source.”

Will Shanice Stand In The Way Of Greta And Katherine?

Greta and Katherine have a difficult conversation when the A Million Little Things season 4 episode 19 preview begins.

Greta can’t believe Katherine kept her girlfriend a secret from Shanice. The tattoo artist is understandably unhappy and proposes that they take a moment to reflect.

For a complete summary of what happened between Shanice and Katherine, see the A Million Little Things Season 4 Episode 18 recap.

In The “A Million Little Things” Season 4 Episode 19 Sneak Peek, Sophie Speaks With Anna And Eddie

Sophie also observes Eddie (David Giuntoli) and Anna (Erin Karpluk) pack for a weekend getaway in the A Million Little Things Season 4 Episode 19 preview.

When Sophie remarks on how light they are packing, they insist on staying inside. The conversation bothers her. The synopsis, on the other hand, provides an additional hint.

READ MORE:

The ABC synopsis continues, “Katherine grapples with her history with Shanice and her future with Greta.” The synopsis concludes, “Rome battles his childhood bully, and Sophie learns new details about Kai’s relationship with Peter.” Since viewers observed Kai observing Anna and Eddie in the previous episode, it appears that something happened while Sophie housesits for them.

Two New Guest Stars Are Revealed In The Publicity Photographs For ‘A Million Little Things’ Season 4 Episode 19

Two new guest stars appear in the first look photographs of A Million Little Things Season 4 Episode 19, despite the fact that they are not mentioned in the trailer.

In one photograph, Caroline Cave and Sebastien Roberts exchange a smile. The identity of the two newcomers is unknown.

A Million Little Things Season 4 airs on ABC on Wednesdays at 10 p.m. EST and is available to stream on Hulu the next day, according to IMDb. On May 11, 2022, the fourth season episode 19, “Out of Hiding,” will air.