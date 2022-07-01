0 SHARES Share Tweet

Shanna Moakler, the very famous American model, actress, and reality television star, is sending her hearty prayers for her ex-husband, Travis Barker – the American musician, who is a renowned drummer in the rock band Blink-182.

Shanna Moakler On Travis Barker’s Hospitalization: ‘I Pray For Speedy Recovery’

On Thursday, Travis Barker got hospitalized as he was fighting pancreatitis. Right after the heart prayers shared by his ex, the musician is receiving millions of support from his die heart fans and the rest all over the world.

Travis was taken to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, and he was seen lying over a stretcher. The health issue with what he was suffering got confirmed later.

Shanna was surprised by seeing this massive support for her ex-husband, Shanna Moakler thanked everyone who showed their love and support to Travis, the father of her children. Pancreatitis is the inflammation of the internal organ that helps in regulating blood sugar levels and better digestion.

Shanna added, “I know that my husband is in the right hands of the experts and there is nothing to worry about. He is completely under the utmost care and support. The medical team experts are all by his side. All I need from you is your heartfelt prayers”.

Shanna shares two children with her ex-husband – son Landon, 18, and daughter Alabama, 16.

Travis Barke 46, the drummer is also playing a father figure to Atiana De La Hoya, 23, whom he shares with Moakler. But Hoya’s biological father is Oscar De La Hoya, a professional boxer.

Shanna is busy making prayers for the speedy recovery of Travis. Moakler seems to be very much anxious in comforting her children as they love their daddy more and are very much concerned about his current health status.

In his bad times, Shanna stood with him, and even after their split up she holds the very same respect and love for him. She believes that the drummer is a very strong guy and he has beaten the odds with his firm willpower, and his support system surely helps him this time to come back again positively.

Shanna Moakler said, “I and my children will always be there for him, no matter what”.

Atiana De La Hoya, his stepdaughter also shared a now-deleted Instagram story by showing her heartful thanks to all her dad’s fans for their prayers and support. She expressed her thanks to one and all for pouring their love and prayers on the hard time for her family.

Amid the drummer’s health scare, Travis shared a cryptic message on his Instagram account that shows his prayers to God for saving him from the pain. At the time of the hospitalization, Landon Asher Barker, the son of Travis was in New York for performing in a pre-planned program with Machine Gun Kelly for performing the track, Die in California.

During the show or after, Landon nor Kelly shared anything about Travis, his father’s hospitalization with the audience.

Everyone got to know about Travis’s health condition via Instagram shared stories by his ex-wife, Shanna, and stepdaughter, Hoya.