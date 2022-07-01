22.6 C
Reason Behind Why Machine Gun Kelly Smashed Champagne Glass On His Head

It all makes perfect sense! Machine Gun Kelly offers a straightforward justification for why he cut himself by shattering a champagne glass in his face and then bleeding.

The musician had a conversation with Seth Meyers last Wednesday night, a day after making news for having his face carved out of glass throughout a celebration after his big concert, at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

Meyers conducted the interview.

When Questioned About His Emotions, Kelly Responded With Jest By Asking, “Are There Censors? 

Meyers remembers saying, “You injured your arm last night just at VMAs, then you injured yourself again last night at MSG.”

Kelly cracked a witty remark by saying, “Yeah, I start having a doctor around every time they see Seth Meyers on my calendar.”

Kelly said the following when asked about the events behind the scenes at the after-party: “You know exactly what happens whenever you poke a champagne flute with a fork. Yes, however, I couldn’t eat it since I didn’t have a knife. 

Meyers responded, “You know, in therapy, that call is ‘asking for it,'” which caused Kelly to burst out laughing. “You know, in therapy.”

Kelly Cracked A Joke By Saying, “Yeah, I Had A Serious Affair Last Night”

The rapper is known for his hit song “Forget Me Too” he went to his Instagram Stories on Tuesday to share with his audience a glance at the festivities after his event, which was completely sold out. During Catch’s after-party at the restaurant, the film shows him standing apart from the other guests.

MGK addresses the audience while holding a microphone in one hand and a champagne flute in the other, declaring, “I don’t give a dude. The next video shows MGK performing his song “My Ex-Best Friend” as he is covered in blood and wearing an all-pink attire, and he is shown with blood running down his forehead.

The MGK team has had a very active week. Machine Gun Kelly’s Life in Pink, the superstar, directed and produced documentary, had its world debut on Hulu on Monday, and the superstar was there to support his leading woman.

After the actress of MGK’s Jennifer Body referred to them as “my wife” in an interview with ET, the pair confirmed their marital status and said they were not married.

In an interview with ET, he said, “I suppose when I speak about vocabulary – it never seemed like my girlfriend.” “Considering the seriousness of our connection, it seems too childish.”

When she disrupted the conversation on Monday, Fox expressed a sentiment similar to this one, saying that the couple intends to marry “when the time is perfect.” She remarked that he was aware of every name. “No, [both of us are single].

Well, neither one of us has any idea what’s going on. This year, he is going on tour. When it is time for it to take place, the universe will make room for it and allow us to make it happen.

