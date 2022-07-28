Shania Twain Net Worth, Career, Personal Life

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Shania Twain is a country pop singer and songwriter from Canada who is worth $400 million. Shania Twain is one of the best-selling music artists of all time, so she is sometimes called “The Queen of Country Pop.”

She has had a lot of success as a singer and a songwriter. She has sold more than 100 million records and won five Grammy Awards, six American Music Awards, eight Billboard Music Awards, and 27 BMI Songwriter awards.

Shania Twain’s Early Life

Shania Twain was born in Windsor, Ontario, on 28th August 1965. She is called Eilleen Regina Edwards by her full name. Sharon and Clarence Edwards broke up when she was two, and her mother moved with her three daughters to Timmins, Ontario. Sharon married Jerry Twain. Jerry took the girls in as his own and legally changed their last name to Twain. Twain said that she had a hard childhood because her parents didn’t make much money and there wasn’t enough food in their house.

From the beginning, her mother and stepfather’s relationship was tense, and Shania often saw them fight. In 1979, the girls’ mother drove them 420 miles to a shelter for the homeless in Toronto. In 1981, Sharon and the kids went back to live with Jerry.

Shania started singing in bars when she was 8 to help pay the bills for her family. “Is Love a Rose” and “Just Like the Storybooks” were the first ever songs Twain wrote when she was 10 years old. At age 13, Twain was asked to sing on the “Tommy Hunter Show” on the CBC. She was a singer for a local cover band called Longshot when she was in high school. She left Timmins High School in 1983.

Start of a Job

After Longshot broke up, Shania Twain joined a cover band called Flirt and toured all over Ontario with them while taking singing lessons from Toronto voice coach Ian Garrett. She was discovered by DJ Stan Campbell in Toronto, who took her to Nashville to record demos, which were hard for her to pay for. She became friends with Mary Bailey, a country singer from her area who liked Shania’s voice right away. She moved into Bailey’s house because she had a contract to record songs with him. She spent hours a day practicing her music and kept making demos.

She met John Kim Bell, who was close to the Canadian Country Music Association and knew a lot of people there. They began dating in secret. In 1987, Shania performed at a fundraiser that Bell put on. This was her first big break. Shania’s mother and stepfather died in a terrible car accident on November 1, 1987. She put her singing career on hold and moved back home to care for her younger siblings. She did a show for them at the Deerhurst Resort in Ontario. After a few years, when her siblings had moved out on their own, she made a demo tape that got the attention of Mercury Nashville Records and other labels. After a few months, they signed her.

Successful career

In 1993, Shania put out her first album, called “Shania Twain.” This album wasn’t a big hit when it first came out, but it sold a million copies after her other albums made her a superstar. The album made her known outside of Canada and brought her new fans. The album only made it to No. 67 on the US Country Albums Chart, but reviews were very good. It did well in Europe, where Twain won the Rising Video Star of the Year Award from Country Music TV Europe.

Shania’s first big break came with her album “The Woman in Me,” which came out in 1995. This album sold 12 million copies in total, including 4 million copies in its first year. “Whose Bed Have Your Boots Been Under?” “You Win My Love,” and “No One Needs to Know” were all superhits from “The Woman in Me.” The album won Album of the Year at the Academy of Country Music Awards and the Grammy for Best Country Album.

Her next album, “Come On Over,” came out in 1997. It sold more than 40 million copies around the world, making it the best-selling studio album by a woman in any genre and the best-selling country album of all time. Two of her most well-known songs, “Man! I Feel Like a Woman” and “You’re Still the One,” were on this album. The album was on the charts for two years and won four Grammy Awards, including Best Country Song and Best Female Country Performance.

The songs got more attention in Europe, and in the summer of 1999, “That Don’t Impress Me Much” reached No. 3 in the UK and Top 10 in Germany. On the “Notting Hill” soundtrack, there was also a remix of “You’ve Got a Way.” Shania was named the most played artist on American radio by Billboard in 1999. In 1998, she went on her first big tour as the main act.

Shania Twain came back to music in 2002 with the album “Up!,” which sold more than 20 million copies around the world. Her 2017 album “Now” was number one on the Billboard Hot 100, US Country, and Canadian charts.

In 2011, Shania Twain’s autobiography came out. Twain not only sang, but she also played herself in the 2011 TV show “Why Not? with Shania Twain.” In the show, she talked about how she went from being poor and having a bad personal life to becoming one of the best-selling female artists of all time. Twain got a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in June 2011. Today, she is the second best-selling artist in Canada, right behind Céline Dion. She is also the first and only female artist in history to have three consecutive albums reach diamond status, as certified by the RIAA.

Shania’s Personal Life

In 1993, Shania met the great music producer Mutt Lange. Later that same year, they got married, and in 2001, they had a child together. In 2008, it came out that Mutt had been having an affair with Shania’s best friend, Marie-Anne Thiebaud. In June 2010, they split up and got a divorce. Shania got engaged in December 2010 to business executive Frederic Thiebaud, who used to be married to Marie-Anne. In January 2011, they got married.

Shania Twain has lived in Switzerland for a long time. She also owns homes in the Bahamas, New Zealand, New York, and Florida, according to reports. She used to own Mahu Whenua, a luxury resort in New Zealand that covers many acres and has rooms that can be rented for up to $15,000 PER NIGHT!

