Buster Douglas’ Net Worth 2022! Age, Height, Wife, Assets

James Buster Douglas is a former professional boxer from the United States who competed from 1981 until 1999. In 1990, he became the ultimate world boxing champion after beating down Mike Tyson. His victory over Tyson is considered one of the greatest surprises in boxing history.

Buster was born on the 7th day of April in 1960. He’s the pro boxer William “Dynamite” Douglas’ son. Douglas was up in the mostly black Residential area of Windsor Terrace in Columbus, Ohio. His father, who managed a gym at the Blackburn Recreation Center near Downtown Columbus, was the one who introduced young James to boxing.

He was a basketball and football player at Linden McKinley High School, where in 1977 he helped Linden win the Class AAA state basketball title. Douglas, a 6’0″ power forward, played basketball for the Coffeyville Community College Red Ravens in Coffeyville, Kansas, after high school from 1977 to 1978.

From 1979 to 1980, he played basketball at Sinclair Community College in Dayton, Ohio, before transferring to Mercyhurst University on a basketball scholarship. Later he moved back to Columbus to focus on his career in boxing.

Buster Douglas’ Age, Height & Weight

1960 born, Douglas is currently 62 years old. His actual name is James Buster Doulas, nicknamed “Buster.” He is as tall as 1.92 meters which is equivalent to 6 Ft 3 inches. His reach count is 83 inches i.e. 211cm.

Buster Douglas’ Professional career

Douglas won his first fight against Dan O’Malley in four rounds in May of 1981. John Johnson was in charge of his management (former Ohio State assistant football coach.) He won his first five fights before entering a battle with David Bey twenty pounds heavier than he had before. Douglas suffered his first defeat when Bey knocked him out in the second round. Douglas faced Steffen Tangstad to a tie on October 16, 1982, after six consecutive victories. During the bout, he punished two points, which proved to be the deciding factor.

Douglas beat largely fringe opponents over the following fourteen months after the draw. Against Jesse Clark, he won twice. Douglas battled him three times and knocked him out each bout. Mike White defeated Douglas in the ninth round of their encounter, which was their final contest of 1983.

Douglas was slated to face heavyweight contender Trevor Berbick in Las Vegas on November 9. Berbick backed out of the fight three days before it was planned, and Randall “Tex” Cobb agreed to take his place. Douglas won a majority decision against the longtime heavyweight contender.

The next year, he faced up-and-coming contender Jesse Ferguson. Douglas fought just three times in 1986, defeating former champion Greg Page and fringe contender David Jacob in two of them. This earned him a crack at the International Boxing Federation championship. Douglas started well against Tony Tucker and was up on points at the end of the tenth round, but he slumped and was stopped.

Buster Douglas vs. Mike Tyson

The bout against Mike Tyson was set for February 11, 1990, at the Tokyo Dome in Tokyo. Everyone there predicted that the boxing monarch would win with another swift knockout. Many believed that Tyson was only using it as a warm-up for his upcoming mega-fight with the unbeaten Evander Holyfield, who had just lately stepped up from cruiserweight to heavyweight and had become the first boxer to hold the title of the weight class’s reigning champion.

Douglas, who had worked hard to prepare, attracted international attention by overpowering the bout from the start, utilizing his 12-inch stretch lead to precision. He appeared to attack Tyson at will with jabs and right hands while moving out of sight of Tyson’s blows.

In the thrilling ninth round, Tyson came out strongly and resumed his attempts to terminate the fight with one massive shot, thinking that Douglas was still damaged from the eighth-round knockout. Both men exchanged blows before Douglas landed a multi-punch combo that knocked Tyson to the canvas.

With Tyson injured along the ropes, Douglas launched a furious onslaught in an attempt to finish him off, but Tyson somehow survived the strikes. In the tenth round, Douglas followed a rapid 4-punch combo that knocked down Tyson for the first time, thus confirming the title “Douglas: The New World Heavyweight Champion”.

Buster Douglas’ Wife And Kids

Bertha, his lover, sparked his romantic interest. In 1987, the couple decided to tie the knot. The couple has three children: Cardale, Arthur, and Kevin. Lamar is his second child, whom he had with his first girlfriend while they were both in college. Douglas brought Lamar to the same gym, as his father did to train for boxing.

Estimated Net worth In 2022!

Currently, Buster Douglas has a net worth of $15 million that he mostly acquired while competing as a professional boxer. Douglas gained $3 million for defeating Mike Tyson, and $24.1 million for merely beating Evander Holyfield. Douglas’ prize money for facing Holyfield now would be around $43.5 million after inflation. If Douglas had fought these fights in the last several years, his peak career earnings would have totaled over $56 million.

Other Ventures And Investments

1. Getting Featured In Sega Games

Sega was on a roll in the 1990s, having outperformed Nintendo in the gaming world for several years and counting. The gaming businesses frequently traded similar-styled games that differed from the versions of games made by the other companies. Mike Tyson’s Punch-Out and James “Buster” Douglas’ Knockout Boxing are the finest examples of this.

James “Buster” Douglas’ Knockout Boxing, like the Sega Genesis, was intended to be a more adult version of Punch-Out. The 2D boxing game in question was influenced by Punch-Out. The “A” button would command the right fist, the “B” button would command the left fist, and the “C” button would begin a block.

2. CBD Health Collective Company

In 2019, James “Buster” Douglas’ firm CBD Health Collective began selling his CBD manufacturing. His firm began as an entirely online operation that also marketed items to doctors. Along with his brother, Douglas became a member of CBD Health Collective. The brothers have been of tremendous assistance to the medicinal marijuana enterprise.

Local sports icons such as National Football League linebacker Chris Spielman have all backed CBD Health Collective’s white label merchandise. The company’s oil extracts, gel capsule medications, and roll-on muscle gel are among Douglas’ favorite products.