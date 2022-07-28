Jennifer Connelly Net Worth: Age, Height, Husband, Kids

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Jennifer Connelly is one of the most talented and famous personalities in the American modeling world. Apart from being a gorgeous model, she has also made a mark in the acting profession. The estimated net worth of this celebrity is 50 million dollars.

Jennifer’s contribution to philanthropic activities is also notable and deserves special mention. Moreover, in 2005, Jennifer became the ambassador of Amnesty International concerning Human Rights Education. The stunning lady earned the title of the world’s Most Beautiful Woman several times. Furthermore, magazines like Vanity, The Los Angeles Times, etc., projected her as a top model of the year and ensured high responses from the general public.

Jennifer Connelly Net Worth

Their present net worth of Jennifer is a combined figure with her husband. Reports also revealed that in her individual account, Connelly’s average net worth is $20 million. Besides, she also has some other earnings sources, apart from the modeling and acting amounts.

Their incredible features and looks made her a famous international face. This also made her grab various top-class roles in multiple genres. Gradually, the whole world gave her a place on the list of top-notch artists, primarily for her brilliant performances, both off and on screen. The exact figures of Jennifer’s earnings per year are not known. However, the statistics indicate that the actress enjoys an average of $20 million. In 2022, it accounts for about $50 million together with her husband.

Jennifer Connelly Age

Jennifer Lynn Connelly opened her eyes for the first time on 12th December 1970. Her birth place is New York’s Cairo. The proud mother of the actress, Eileen Connelly, was known for being an antique dealer. Gerard Connelly, her father, was involved in the Garment Manufacturing business. The model-cum-actress is also popular by the name of Jenny C. As per 2022 statistics, her age is now 51 years.

Saint Ann’s School was her high school. Later on, Jennifer completed her graduation in 1988 from Yale University in English Literature. After this, her interest in drama and acting made her join Stanford University. However, instead of completing the final year, Connelly decided to take up acting as a profession. Fortunately, her parents always supported her in all her endeavors.

Jennifer Connelly Height

She pursued acting with a serious intention and gradually obtained the height in her life. The actress with brown eyes is 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs around 54 Kg.

Jennifer Connelly Song In Japan

Jennifer Connelly connection with the entertainment industry grew at the mere age of 10 years only. It was a small commercial she did at the suggestion of one of her father’s friends. With age, her love for doing commercials and modeling also grew. Initially, she did not think about being an actress.

Interestingly, Jennifer also had an interest in music. She recorded her first song for the Japanese audience. But the singer was not fluent in the native language and took the help of phonetic Japanese instead. The response to two songs, titled, Message of Love, and Monologue of Love, grabbed the market immediately.

Quick Facts About Jennifer Connelly

Name Jennifer Connelly Age 51 Net Worth $20 million Husband Paul Bettany Weight around 54 Kg Height 5 feet 7 inches tall

Jennifer Connelly Movie

In 1986, Jennifer entered the mainstream film world for the first time. The character of Sarah Williams in Labyrinth made her a recognized figure within a fortnight. This was one of the most significant achievements for the newcomer, and Connelly decided to go ahead with more such excellent performances.

Jennifer Connelly Song Dark City

Labyrinth happened in 1986 and gave her the biggest break. After that, the great movies in Jennifer’s bucket include Career Opportunities in 1991, Dark City in 1998, Requiem for a Dream in 2000, and many more. In 2008, Connelly also received tremendous response for being incredible in a Sci-Fi film titled The Day The Earth Stood Still. Not only in romantic comedies or musical fantasies, but Connelly also made a fabulous appearance in action films. One of the best in this category is Alita: Battle Angel, released in 2019.

Coming to her modeling career, Jennifer’s journey took a new turn after being the renowned face of Revlon Cosmetics. Furthermore, some top-notch brands and magazines like Louis Vuitton, Vanity Fair, Balenciaga, Esquire, and others considered her to be their model. The Los Angeles Times regarded her as the most beautiful model of the year, and in 2012, Shiseido Company gave her the honor of being their first global face. It was indeed a memorable moment for Jennifer.

Jennifer Connelly Kids

Connelly has always remained a secretive person about relationships and love affairs. But several reports say that David Dugan, the American photographer, has been her boyfriend since 1999. The two also have a son named Kai. They parted ways in 2002. Later, her name was also linked with Billy Campbell and Dweezil Zappa. None of these relationships lasted for an extended period.

However, in 2003, she tied the knot with Paul Bettany, also a well-known actor, on 1st January. They started dating from the days of The Beautiful Mind and slowly became addicted to each other. Finally, the couple decided to get married, which was a fabulous start to the New Year. But the two preferred to keep their wedding a small and private ceremony for very close friends and relatives. The nuptials took place in Scotland. The stars are leading a great life together with their three lovely kids. The eldest son of Connelly from Dugas is also counted among the three kids.

Must Read:

Jennifer Connelly Awards

Jennifer received several accolades during her tenure in Hollywood and is continuing to obtain honors. She received the title of Best Supporting Actress in the Awards Circuit Community award for A Beautiful Mind in 2000. Connelly is also the winner of the Academy Award for the same movie. After this, several awards named Las Vegas Film Critics Society, Satellite Awards, and others came to her bag. Eventually, she was also nominated in different award ceremonies for various roles.

Jennifer Connelly Husband

The leading sensation of Hollywood does not have any separate business in her name. However, she is actively involved in various Charitable activities. Moreover, she also invests in profitable ventures with her husband Paul Bettany and earns quite a handful from them The luxurious townhouse of Jennifer and her husband Paul is one of the stunning buildings in Brooklyn Heights. It stretches for about 8000 square feet and gives a fabulous view from the windows, including the Statue of Liberty.