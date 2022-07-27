Tony Dow Net Worth, Biography, Career, Family, And Death!

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Tony Dow is an actor, sculptor, director, and producer from the United States. He has a net worth of $5 million. His role in the TV show Leave it to Beaver made him famous. On April 13, 1945, he was born in California. Tony Dow died in Topanga, California, United States, on July 26, 2022. He was 77 years old.

Tony Dow’s Net Worth At The Time Of Death!

In May of this year, veteran actor and director Tony Dow was told he had cancer. He is best known for playing Wally Cleaver on the long-running TV show “Leave It to Beaver.” Tony Dow was an accomplished artist in addition to being a Hollywood actor and person who worked behind the scenes.

The Bilotta Gallery is proud of the fact that Dow is a good abstract sculptor. One of these pieces was even in the garden of Barbara Billingsley, who played June Cleaver in both “Beaver” TV shows and was once his on-screen mother.

Tony Dow recently made the news because his death was wrongly reported in the media on Tuesday, July 26, 2022. His family then said that he is still alive and probably in his “last hours” at his home in Topanga, California, where Hospice care is being given.

Dow learned to swim when he was young, and he even won the Junior Olympics diving competition. The actor went to Van Guys High School in Southern California before going to the Defense Information School.

Tony Dow Biography

He was born on April 13, 1945, in Hollywood, California. He is well-known in Hollywood because he has worked there for a long time as a film producer, director, and actor.

Tony Dow Career

Tony Dow started his career as a child actor on the show Leave It to Beaver, where he stayed until 1963. After that, he was on shows like “Dr. Kildare,” “Mr. Novak,” “Adam-12,” “The Mob Squad,” “Emergency!” and more.

During his six years on the show, he won a Child Star Lifetime Achievement Award.

He went on to act in shows and movies like Dr. Kildare, The Mod Squad, Death Scream, Knight Rider, General Hospital, My Three Sons, Adam-12, Never Too Young, Love, American Style, Emergency, and The Adventures of Captain Zoom in Outer Space.

During his six years on the show, he won a Child Star Lifetime Achievement Award.

His movies include “Death Scream,” “High School, U.S.A.,” and “Back to the Beach.” His last movie, “Dickie Roberts: Former Child Star,” came out in 2003. He started directing in 1989 with an episode of “The New Lassie.” He also directed episodes of “Crusade,” “Coach,” “Babylon 5”, and other shows. In 1995 and 1996, he made two movies as well.

Tony Dow’s Net Worth

Tony Dow was an actor, a director, and a sculptor. His net worth was $4 million at the time of his death. From 1957 to 1963, Tony Dow was best known for playing Wally Cleaver, the oldest son, on the TV show “Leave it to Beaver.” In addition to acting on “Never Too Young,” Tony Dow has made guest appearances on “Mr. Novak,” “Square Pegs,” and other TV shows. He has been in a number of TV shows and series, which add up to his net worth. He has also been a director for a number of movies and TV shows. He also wrote one episode of the TV show Leave it to Beaver.

Tony Dow Early Life

Tony Lee Dow was born in Hollywood, which is part of Los Angeles, California, in 1945. John, his father, was a designer and general contractor, and Muriel, his mother, was a stunt woman in early Western movies and Clara Bow’s double. Dow learned to swim as a child and later won the Junior Olympics diving competition.

Tony Dow Height And Weight

Tony Dow is about 5 feet 8 inches tall, which is 172 cm in centimeters and 1.72 m in meters. He weighs about 75 kg, which is 165 lbs. This is just a guess based on what I saw in Tony Dow’s photos.

Personal Life And Family

Tony Dow got married to Carol Marie Theresa Marlow for the first time in 1969. They divorced in 1980, but they had one child together. Then, in 1980, he married Lauren Shulkind, and he has a child with her. Dow was told he was depressed. He also likes to sculpt, and he makes abstract bronze sculptures that he likes.

John Stevens is Tony Dow’s father, and Muriel Montrose is Tony Dow’s mother. Tony Dow’s mother was a famous stunt woman, and his father was a designer and general contractor.

