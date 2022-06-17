Sean Casten Shares Gwen’s “Peaceful” Final Moments!!!

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Sean Casten said about the lack of his 17-year-old daughter on June 15, 2022, and stated the teen died peacefully in her sleep. The Illinois Democrat released a heart-breaking report that said his oldest daughter, Gwen Casten, went to bed on June 12, 2022, and never woke up.

The congressman stated this in a statement signed by himself, his wife, and his second daughter. His office announced Gwen’s passing in a brief statement on June 13, 2022, but supplied no further information concerning the time.

Sean Casten Recollects The Last Moments Before His Daughter Gwen’s “Peaceful” Death!!!

In new details, Rep. Casten recounted the night before the teen unpredictably died. He said Gwen, his wife Kara, and younger daughter Audrey had dinner together as a family that night, and then Gwen went out with friends for a while. She said goodnight to her parents, after which she texted a friend to make sure that she had been given home OK, after which she went to bed. After that, she never woke up.

The only thing said by Casten that he and his family knew about her death was that it was peaceful. He moreover stated that the only message is to enjoy the moments you take with your cherished ones. He then said that we want a purpose, we want to believe in a brighter tomorrow, but the only thing we can control is our present lives.

Gwen planned to start an environmental science class at the University of Vermont in the fall, according to Casten. The 17-year-old was enamored with music, and she, like her father, was a trumpet player in her high school’s jazz band, wind ensemble, and pit orchestra for the spring performance of Mary Poppins.

Following the Parkland shooting, Gwen formed an “Empowerment Club” at her school, according to Casten, after being inspired by student activists. The club became the largest at the high school and took on matters like environmental protection, gun violence prevention, and LGBTQ allyship.

Through her work with the club, the teen assisted register students of age to vote and arranged Black Lives Matter rallies. As per her Twitter bio, she served as co-director of the March for Our Lives Illinois chapter.

She also appeared in a campaign video for her father, who is running for a third term in Congress. Sean Casten said of her late daughter, that if her light appeared a little brighter than most, it was due to the fact she became so generous in reflecting back the light and love that so many provided her.

Just ten days before her death, the congress member proudly documented his daughter’s work setting up a Stop the Bleed education program at her college in an interview. Casten and his family thanked one and all who reached out with comfort and care.

He told everyone who asked what they could do to ensure that they lived their lives as Gwen breathed hers. Savor the moment. Utilize each ounce of strength you need to ensure a better, extra tolerant, extra beneficent, extra loving tomorrow. Not since that, do we know that tomorrow will come, but as we know that someone else will.