A glimpse at the new chapter!

In an Instagram snap, Priyanka Chopra shared a cute picture of herself with her newborn, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas on Thursday on the occasion of her mom’s birthday.

The caption goes “Happiest birthday Mama, may you always smile that infectious smile of yours”.

“You inspire me so much with your zest for life and experiences every single day” the actress added! ‘Your solo Europe tour was the best birthday celebration I have seen in a while. Love you to the moon and back Nani.”

The photo is captured with the actress sitting next to her mother, Madhu who is holding the 4-month-old Malti. Keeping the baby’s face a mystery, the picture has been clicked from a different angle, only showing the head of Malti.

Daughter of the ‘White Tiger’ star and Jonas made her social media debut with a family photo, covering the infant’s face with a white heart, last month. It seems like the fans of both successful parents will have to wait longer to see the baby angel’s face.

The shocking pregnancy revelation was also shared on an Instagram post made by both. “We are overjoyed to confirm that we have a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family”, they stated.

The confirmed news of them having a baby by surrogacy surprised the millions of followers on their Instagram handle. The love and support throughout the process were magnificent and splendid.

Jonas and Chopra later welcomed their baby girl in January 2022 but had to spend 100-plus days in NICU ( Neonatal Intensive Care Unit) due to the condition of Malti at that time.

However, the new family managed to bring their baby out of danger with glorious joy.

Priyanka and Nick, who tied the knot in 2018 are quite careful about the news and updates of their one and only child. The fanatics have been lingering to have a view of Malti ever since her birth. In conjunction with it, none of the families of the actress and singer seem to be offering enough space as they too are not spotted sharing a picture of the girl.

The outrageous love and support of their fans heightened when Chopra treated her followers with the new picture taken on her mother’s born day. In the picture, little Mama is gazing at her daughter in love. However, despite both adults, it’s the daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, who grabbed the attention of the viewers. The Instagram post was flooded with innumerable comments and reach.

The wedding relationship of Priyanka with Nick has proven to the world that every relationship is unique and must be cherished. It was one of the bold decisions ever taken by the couple that influenced many.

Meanwhile, Mrs. Nick Jonas is busy with her career and is about to star in Farhan Akhtar’s “Jee Le Zara” along with Alia Bhatt and Katrine Kaif.

