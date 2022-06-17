12.6 C
Oacoma
Friday, June 17, 2022
HomeTop NewsPriyanka Chopra Once Again Shares An Adorable Snap Of Her Baby Girl,...
Top News

Priyanka Chopra Once Again Shares An Adorable Snap Of Her Baby Girl, Malti

By: chamberlainsun

Date:

spot_img

A glimpse at the new chapter!

In an Instagram snap, Priyanka Chopra shared a cute picture of herself with her newborn, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas on Thursday on the occasion of her mom’s birthday.

Priyanka Chopra Shares Cute Pic Of Daughter Malti Marie

The caption goes “Happiest birthday Mama, may you always smile that infectious smile of yours”.

Priyanka Chopra Once Again Shares An Adorable Snap Of Her Baby Girl, Malti

“You inspire me so much with your zest for life and experiences every single day” the actress added! ‘Your solo Europe tour was the best birthday celebration I have seen in a while. Love you to the moon and back Nani.” 

The photo is captured with the actress sitting next to her mother, Madhu who is holding the 4-month-old Malti. Keeping the baby’s face a mystery, the picture has been clicked from a different angle, only showing the head of Malti. 

Daughter of the ‘White Tiger’ star and Jonas made her social media debut with a family photo, covering the infant’s face with a white heart, last month. It seems like the fans of both successful parents will have to wait longer to see the baby angel’s face.

The shocking pregnancy revelation was also shared on an Instagram post made by both. “We are overjoyed to confirm that we have a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family”, they stated. 

The confirmed news of them having a baby by surrogacy surprised the millions of followers on their Instagram handle. The love and support throughout the process were magnificent and splendid. 

Jonas and Chopra later welcomed their baby girl in January 2022 but had to spend 100-plus days in NICU ( Neonatal Intensive Care Unit) due to the condition of Malti at that time.

However, the new family managed to bring their baby out of danger with glorious joy.

Priyanka and Nick, who tied the knot in 2018 are quite careful about the news and updates of their one and only child. The fanatics have been lingering to have a view of Malti ever since her birth. In conjunction with it, none of the families of the actress and singer seem to be offering enough space as they too are not spotted sharing a picture of the girl.

The outrageous love and support of their fans heightened when Chopra treated her followers with the new picture taken on her mother’s born day. In the picture, little Mama is gazing at her daughter in love. However, despite both adults, it’s the daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, who grabbed the attention of the viewers. The Instagram post was flooded with innumerable comments and reach. 

The wedding relationship of Priyanka with Nick has proven to the world that every relationship is unique and must be cherished. It was one of the bold decisions ever taken by the couple that influenced many. 

Meanwhile, Mrs. Nick Jonas is busy with her career and is about to star in Farhan Akhtar’s “Jee Le Zara” along with Alia Bhatt and Katrine Kaif. 

Read More:

Latest stories

Must Read

Ryan Gosling’s First Look As Ken In The Upcoming Film ‘Barbie’ Revealed!

Movie chamberlainsun - 0
"Barbie" is one of the most anticipated Hollywood movies. It is the foremost live-action film grounded on the fashion doll after a show of...
Read more

Sean Casten Shares Gwen’s “Peaceful” Final Moments!!!

Top News chamberlainsun - 0
Sean Casten said about the lack of his 17-year-old daughter on June 15, 2022, and stated the teen died peacefully in her sleep. The...
Read more
chamberlainsun
chamberlainsun
Previous articleSean Casten Shares Gwen’s “Peaceful” Final Moments!!!

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About Us

Chamberlain Oacoma Sun began its journey in 2007 with the aim to provide unbiased news to millions of people across the nation. Our crew of experienced journalists, writers, and editors is dedicated to delivering all types of news, including entertainment, sports, science, technology, economy, and world news.

Latest

Ryan Gosling’s First Look As Ken In The Upcoming Film ‘Barbie’ Revealed!

Movie 0
"Barbie" is one of the most anticipated Hollywood movies....

Sean Casten Shares Gwen’s “Peaceful” Final Moments!!!

Top News 0
Sean Casten said about the lack of his 17-year-old...

‘Riverdale’ Actor Who Killed Mom Intended to Murder Justin Trudeau!!

Top News 0
A 24-year-old Canadian actor and former "Riverdale" star charged...

Popular

Ryan Gosling’s First Look As Ken In The Upcoming Film ‘Barbie’ Revealed!

Movie 0
"Barbie" is one of the most anticipated Hollywood movies....

Sean Casten Shares Gwen’s “Peaceful” Final Moments!!!

Top News 0
Sean Casten said about the lack of his 17-year-old...

‘Riverdale’ Actor Who Killed Mom Intended to Murder Justin Trudeau!!

Top News 0
A 24-year-old Canadian actor and former "Riverdale" star charged...

Sitemap

Copyright © 2022 | CHAMBERLAIN SUN