A 24-year-old Canadian actor and former “Riverdale” star charged with murdering his mother also allegedly plotted to kill Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in March 2020, prosecutors claimed during ongoing condemning hearings this week, expected to wrap up June 15, 2022.

Ryan Grantham acted as Jeffery Augustine in the CW series. He shot and killed his mother, Barbara Waite, 64, on March 31, 2020, in British Columbia. He pleaded guilty to a second-degree murder charge in March 2022, downgraded from the initial charge of first-degree murder.

According to the CBC, prosecutors presented the results of two psychological reports at a court hearing on June 13, 2022, showing that Grantham was driven to kill his mother to free her from witnessing further violence he meant to do to Trudeau.

The crown prosecutor, Michaela Donnelly, told the court that Mr. Grantham was looking to save his mother from something he was going to do. Donnelly said that in killing Waite, Grantham carried out a heart-breaking breach of trust. As per the prosecutor, Barbara Waite loved her son very much and was an excellent parent.

Prosecutors said that the day after killing his mother, Grantham packed his vehicle with three guns, 12 Molotov cocktails, camping supplies, ammunition, and a direction map to Rideau Cottage in Ottawa. He set out to travel east to kill Trudeau in 50 hours by car. Prosecutors trust he turned around near Hope and well-thought-out executed an act of violence counter to Simon Fraser University instead. Grantham then surrendered to Vancouver police.

He left his mother’s body where it had fallen in the shooting, covering it with a sheet and placing a set of rosaries and candles. Grantham experienced a Molotov cocktail in a remote area earlier on his road trip. His sister found the body on April 1, 2020, after their mother was not answering phone calls.

Prosecutors said Grantham had rehearsed his mother’s murder by recording a GoPro video. The recorded video was played in court, where he admitted to killing Waite and showed her bloodied dead body.

Grantham had cannabis use disorder in the months leading up to the killing, as well as escalating feelings of depression, self-hatred, and urges to commit violence and kill himself, according to both psychiatric reports. He also experienced intense guilt, fearing his mother would find out he had stopped attending classes at Simon Fraser University and was smoking a lot of marijuana.

Second-degree murder in Canada brings an automatic lifespan ruling, and prosecutors are requesting that Grantham be barred from parole for at least 18 years. Donnelly said that Grantham had chances to think, as he unloaded and reloaded his 22-caliber rifle and then sat on the townhouse stairs for more than 15 minutes.

Grantham acted at the age of 9 in addition to his role on Riverdale, filmed in British Columbia. He has also worked in TV series and some films. In Riverdale, his act kills the main character Archie’s father in a hit-and-run accident. After Beverly Hills, Luke Perry died of a stroke on March 4, 2019, the death was put into the screenplay.