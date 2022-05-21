Actor Dick Van Dyke, Was Seen Out With His Younger Wife For The First Time Wearing Mary Poppins Sweater

Actor Dick Van Dyke was recently seen out and about with his wife Arlene Silver for the first time in nearly a year.

As an apparent homage to his role in “Mary Poppins,” Van Dyke, 96, sported a “Spoonful of Sugar” sweater for the occasion.

Who Is Dick Van Dyke? Arlene Silver To His Marriage On Dick: “We Share An Attitude“

The actor rose to stardom as a performer on radio and television. Dick Van Dyke Show, Bye Bye Byrdie, and others are some of his best-known roles.

Van Dyke and Silver have been married since 2012 and have two children together. The two men are 46 years apart in age at this point. In a recent interview with Closer Weekly, the musician talked about the beginning of her relationship with Van Dyke.

“Hi, I’m Dick,” he said.” Silver recalled the incident to Closer Weekly. In the beginning, “Wasn’t he in Mary Poppins?” I inquired. Once we’ve made some friends, his age doesn’t seem so great.

Van Dyke was concerned about the reaction they would get because of their age difference after being romantically linked. Outrage over an elderly man marrying a gold digger was his initial assumption. “However, nobody ever adopted that mentality.”

Dick Van Dyke, Then And Now

They were able to overcome their 46-year age difference. In 2012, six years after they first met, they said “I do.”

When asked about their relationship with Outlet, he stated, “We share a mentality.” When things change, she’s able to adapt,” says the man. We sing and dance with her virtually every day, and she really adores it. I just can’t get enough of her.” Dick Van Dyke became famous as a radio and television entertainer.

Dick Van Dyke Is Rewinding The Clock!

On Wednesday, the 96-year-old Hollywood star and his wife Arlene Silver were spotted in Malibu, California, where he wore a Mary Poppins-inspired attire.

To pay homage to the 1964 musical film in which he co-starred with Julie Andrews, Van Dyke was wearing a grey sweatshirt with the slogan “Just a Spoonful of Sugar.”

The actor was initially seen working out at a gym before meeting his wife of ten years, Silver, 50, for lunch.

To celebrate the sequel, he came back as Mr. Dawes Jr., the son of the banker he had previously played in the first film (in which he appeared alongside Bert, of course). In the first picture, the actor wore prosthetics to age himself, but he didn’t require any aid this time.

An interview with Miranda, 42, and Emily Blunt, 39, for a 20/20 special about Mary Poppins Returns revealed that they had a unique experience when they met Van Dyke.

In the words of Miranda and Blunt, “You spend five minutes with Dick Van Dyke and you feel like you’re not doing enough in your life.”