Anna Faris has reportedly stated about herself that after her divorce, it is hard for her to recognize herself.

The American actress shares how negligible she was when her ex-husband, Chris Pratt was clearly giving his hints about their falling relationship.

Anna Faris Says She ‘Turned Into Somebody’

The actress was married to Andy Dwyer, one of the famous characters Chris portrayed, for 9 years and they even share a son, Jack, who was born within four years of their marriage.

Anna shared about her failed marriages in an exclusive interview in which she co-guested Rachel Bilson, who is a 40-year-old American actress.

The actress noted that after every breakup she realized that there were many things that she should have taken into consideration at the time of being in a relationship. She regrets the fact that she ignored major red flags that popped up.

The 44-year-old actress explains how the decision was not actually independent and that the whole family issue with Chris was a secret from any close relative.

Even though she remained transparent enough at the time of her marriage to Ben Indra, this time both the partners were not ready to reveal their flaws to anyone. Thus, the “Guilty Heart” actress was pretty sure of the reaction of her dear and near once upon her announcement of their divorce.

It required much courage for the actress to finally destroy her so-called “Perfect Marriage”. Fans always considered them as couple goals which is one of the major reasons why the audience shows great attention to any publications relating to the former couple, even after 4 years of their divorce.

Faris has evidently remarked that she is guilty of not hearing the words of the caller who asked her to break the engagement with Pratt.

According to her current changed self, calling off an engagement would have been a better and braver idea than a divorce that she filed. Her old self was just not so sure about the whole scenario happening in her life, yet agreed to go with the flow, which she happened to mourn now.

The “Overboard” star married her former husband, actor Ben Indra in 2004 and the marriage only lasted for 4 years, marking its end in 2008.

Overboard, Take ME Home Tonight, Just friends, Mama’s Boy, Smiley Face, Scary Movie, Scary Movie 2, Scary Movie 3, and My Super Ex-Girlfriend are a few of the movies starring Faris.

Apart from being an actress, Faris has also produced films like What’s Your Number and House Bunny which were released in 2011 and 2008 respectively.

The star Anna Faris made the shocking announcement of quitting to play the role in the sitcom “Mom” after her being consistent in its seven seasons. The showrunners have thus explained her exit in the following season.

Reports suggest that Faris is currently seeing a cinematographer and director while shooting for the remake of Overboard. The pair are suspected to be engaged in 2019.

