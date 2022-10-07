7.6 C
Sara Lee, Former WWE Wrestler And ‘Tough Enough’ Winner, Dead At 30

Sara Lee, who won the 2015 season of World Wrestling Entertainment’s reality show “Tough Enough,” has died, her mother announced in a post on social media. She turned 30 years old.

In a statement, Sarah Weston’s mother, Teri Lee, said, “It is with heavy hearts that we share with you that our Sarah Weston has gone to be with Jesus.” “Everyone is in shock and no plans have been made. We ask that you give our family space to grieve.”
Westin Blake, who was formerly a WWE wrestler, was married to Sara Lee. They have three children in their family.

WWW Tough Enough Winner Sara Lee Dies At 30

“I think my fans can relate to me because I’m a normal girl,” she told the Midland Daily News newspaper in Midland, Michigan, after fans voted her the winner of “Tough Enough.” “I’m just being myself.”

Sara Lee, Former WWE Wrestler And 'Tough Enough' Winner, Dead At 30

The newspaper reports that Lee, who grew up in the small town of Hope, Michigan, graduated from Meridian High School in Sanford, Michigan, in 2010. There, she was a member of the track and field team. She was also a very good powerlifter.

Sara Lee Was A Star

The winner of another episode of WWE Tough Enough was Sara Lee. After that, she spent a few months in NXT, where she participated in live shows until her contract expired and she was released.

She left behind three young children who had no parents and Gladiator Cory Weston, who had been in a tag team with Buddy Murphy and won the NXT Tag Team Championship.

In her latest social media post, posted on Instagram just over 24 hours ago, Sara wrote that she was going back to the gym for the first time since her sinus infection. “I’m glad I can finally go to the gym two days in a row now that I’m feeling better. My first sinus infection ruined my life.”

Sara Lee Career

Lee was one of the thirteen finalists in the sixth season of WWE’s Tough Enough competition in June 2015. During the competition, Lee was in danger of being kicked out five times.

On August 25, fans voted Lee and Josh Bredl the winners, giving them each a one-year, $250,000 contract with WWE. During the finals, Lee used the ring name Hope and lost a singles match to Alicia Fox.

In September, Lee was sent to the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida, where NXT is based, to begin training. Sara Lee made her first appearance for NXT at a live event on January 16, 2016, where she did a heel promo. This was the first time she used her real name.

Her first match in the ring was at the live event on January 30. It was a tag team match with six divas, which also included Mandy Rose, who also participated in Tough Enough. Lee was released from her WWE contract on September 30, 2016.

Sara Lee resided in Orlando, Florida. On December 30, 2017, Sara lee married Wesley Blake, who was formerly a WWE wrestler. On May 1, 2017, their daughter Piper Weston was born. Their first child Brady was born on February 27, 2019, and their second child was born in 2021.

Lee passed away on October 6, 2022. She had reached the age of 30. Her cause of death is not known to the public.

