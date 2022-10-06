Anna Faris Net Worth- Age, Height, Instagram, Charity, And More

Anna Kay Faris, better known by her stage name Anna Faris, is an American actress. She has garnered a number of noteworthy awards over her career.

She is well-known all over the world because of her comedic parts. She became well-known for her work in roles in comedy series and movies, particularly for playing Cindy Campbell, the series’ star, in the Scary Movie movies (2000–2006).

She has acted in a variety of movies, such as May and The Hot Chick in the year 2002, Lost in Translation (2003), What’s Your Number? (2011), Overboard in 2018, and others.

In television, Faris played Erica in the NBC sitcom Friends last season (2004) and played Christy Plunkett in the CBS sitcom Mom (2013–2020). Along with The Emoji Movie, she has also voiced characters in animated shows.

Faris created the advice podcast Unqualified in 2015. In 2017, she wrote her memoir of the same name, which went on to become a New York Times Best Seller.

Key Facts about “Anna Faris”

Anna Kay Faris was born on 29 November 1976, in Baltimore, Maryland, in the United States to Jack Faris and Karen Faris.

She has an older brother named Robert Faris who is a sociologist and professor at the University of California currently.

She did her early schooling at Edmonds-Woodway High School. Then, she attended the University of Washington for a degree in English literature.

In 2004, Anna won a Fangoria Chainsaw Awards under the category of “Best Supporting Actress” for her work in ‘May.’

Faris started dating actor Ben Indra in 1999 and got married to him in 2004. But after a few years of being together, she filed for divorce in 2007.

After her divorce, she met actor Chris Pratt in 2007 and shortly got married on 9 July 2009 in Bali, Indonesia. They had a son, Jack in 2012. However, after ten years of marriage, they parted their ways from each other.

In 2021, Anna married for the third time to Michael Barrett in a courthouse in Washington State.

Anna Faris Sources Of Income

Anna makes money from a variety of sources. She makes money as an actress, voice actor, comedian, singer, podcaster, and producer, among other things.

Her main source of income comes from her work in films, television shows, and as a voice actor. All of these sources contributed to Anna’s net worth.

Anna Faris Net Worth

Anna Faris is a very successful woman who has had a lot of professional success. She has participated in a great deal more programs and films. From her work, Anna Faris has amassed a respectable income.

She is currently estimated to have a net worth of USD $35 million as of 2022. Each program brought in about $125,000 in compensation for her. She did receive a temporary bump in pay to $200,000 per episode for a portion of the third season of the show.

Faris’ excellent profession has allowed her to enjoy opulent living and expensive vehicles. In addition to the comforts of daily life, she also spends money on upscale apparel, travel, and lodging. Her lavishing life is clearly shown through her social media profiles.

Anna Faris Houses

Anna Faris is a wealthy woman with a large number of real estate holdings. She lives in Hollywood Hills, California. Aside from that, she owns a home in Los Angeles.

Her Hollywood Hills estate is a 4600 square foot property with a turret entrance, lofty wood-beamed roof, and arched doors and windows.

The den boasts rich oak paneling and a speakeasy-style bar area. The master suite includes a spa-like bathroom with a hot shower steam room and unique closets. There are 4 bedrooms and four and a half bathrooms.

Anna paid somewhat less than $5 million for another home in Los Angeles’ Pacific Palisades neighborhood in October of 2019.

Anna Faris Cars

Anna Faris is affluent and enjoys costly branded cars, therefore she has a number of them. She has always been a fan of automobiles and loves to drive.

Faris has a large automotive collection that includes a Mini Cooper, Mercedes Benz, a Range Rover, a Chevrolet Camaro, and several others. Her favorite car among a large collection is her Range Rover, which she frequently drives.

Anna Faris Involvements In Charity

Anna Faris is highly involved in charitable and social works. Anna Faris and her ex-husband gave $1 million to a non-profit that distributes eyeglasses to disadvantaged children; they are passionate about this subject because their son was born vision handicapped.

They also contributed to the neonatal intensive care unit at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles and to the March of Dimes, which strives to eliminate premature birth, birth deformities, and infant death.

Anna collaborated with Clorox to donate $150,000 to DonorsChoose.org as part of a collaboration to assist ensure that classrooms around the country have clean environments for children to thrive.

In addition, she is involved with the crowdfunding platform Crowdrise and the Global Alliance to Prevent Prematurity and Dead Delivery (GAPPS), an organization that raises awareness and does creative research to enhance maternal, neonatal, and child health outcomes around the world.

Biggest Milestones In Anna Faris Net Worth

Anna Faris’s biggest milestone for her net worth includes some of her most famous works. Her famous works include her starring in the Scary Movies franchise as Cindy Campbell, in Just Friends as Samantha James, in Observe & Report as Brandi, in House Bunny as Shelley, and in Mom as Christy Plunkett.

Anna Faris Quotes

Anna Faris has written several quotes about believing, love, trying, and other things that will make you fall even more in love with her.

“I strive to keep my mind on straight and take nothing for granted,” Anna said for trying things.

“If you don’t believe in a line, you come across as the loser,” she wrote about belief.

Faris stated of her being a lover, “I’m not a very good lover.” “I’m terrified of my sexuality.”

“You have to be willing to accept the possibility that others would think you’re stupid,” Anna remarked of ideas.

Anna Faris’s Social Media Involvements

Anna Faris is quite active on her social media platforms including Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram, where she shares a bit of her work and personal life.

The very funny @kalpenn is my guest this week on @unqualified! Listen on Apple Podcasts or wherever you get your podcasts! pic.twitter.com/NFzwJfxS4P — Anna Faris (@AnnaFaris) August 19, 2022

Her official Twitter account is @AnnaFaris, where she has almost 485K followers. Anna’s Instagram account is verified by the name @annafaris, where she has around 2.1 million followers.

Her official Facebook handle is by her real name i.e., Anna Faris, where she has 3 million followers. You can check out her new updates on her social media profiles to stay connected with her.

