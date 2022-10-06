Rosario Dawson Net Worth, Age, Bio, Charity Works!

Rosario Dawson is an American actress, producer, and singer. Her subsequent film roles include He Got Game, Men in Black II, 25th Hour, Sin City, Clerks II, Death Proof, Unstoppable, and Top Five.

Dawson has also appeared in television shows such as Dawson’s Creek, Oz, and Brooklyn Nine-Nine. She has also provided her voice for a number of animated films and television shows, including Disney’s Hercules, Family Guy, and Justice League: Crisis on Two Earths.

Dawson was born on May 9, 1979, in New York City, the daughter of Isabel Celeste, a writer, and singer of Puerto Rican, Afro-Cuban descent, and Greg Dawson, a construction worker of Irish descent.

She was raised in a converting Pentecostal household. Dawson has said that her mother “is Afro-Puerto Rican, and her father is Irish and Native American.

She subsequently appeared in a number of small roles in films and television, including a recurring role on the short-lived television series Alexander Hamilton. Dawson’s breakout role came in the 1995 film Kids, directed by Larry Clark.

She played Ruby, a teenage girl who contracts HIV. With this film, she got an Independent Spirit Award nomination for Best Debut Performance award.

Key Facts About Rosario Dawson

She’s a talented actress with a long and successful career. Born in New York City in 1979, Rosario Dawson comes from a diverse background. Her mother is of Puerto Rican and Afro-Cuban descent, and her father is of Irish and Native American ancestry. She was raised in a single-parent household by her mother, who worked several jobs to support the family.

Dawson began her acting career early, appearing in small roles on TV shows like Law & Order and in films like Kids. She made her breakthrough in the 1995 film Kids, which earned her critical acclaim. Moreover, she has since gone on to star in a number of films, including Sin City, Clerks II, Men in Black II, and Rent.

In addition to her work in film, Dawson has also been outspoken about a number of social and political issues. She is a strong advocate for gender equality and has worked with organizations like V-Day to raise awareness about violence against women. Also, she has been vocal about her support for the Black Lives Matter movement.

Dawson is a talented actress with a successful career. She is also an outspoken advocate for social and political causes. She has also appeared in television shows such as Dawson’s Creek, Oz, and Brooklyn Nine-Nine.

Dawson has also provided her voice for a number of animated films and television shows, including Disney’s Hercules, Family Guy, and Justice League: Crisis on Two Earths. In 2007, Dawson made her directorial debut with the short film Ouroboros. In 2008, Dawson starred in the film Eagle Eye.

In 2009, Dawson starred in the film Percy Jackson & the Olympians: The Lightning Thief. In 2010, Dawson starred in the film Unstoppable. In 2011, Dawson starred in the film Five Year Engagement. Also, in 2012, Dawson starred in the film Sin City: A Dame to Kill For. In 2013, Dawson starred in the film Trance. In 2014, Dawson starred in the film Top Five. In 2015, Dawson starred in the film Descendants.

Dawson has also produced a number of films, including The Brooklyn Heist and The Forgotten. She is a member of the board of directors of Voto Latino, a non-profit organization that encourages Latino Americans to register to vote. Dawson has been in a relationship with actor Danny Boyle since 2018.

Rosario Dawson Sources Of Income

Rosario Dawson has many sources of income. Some of these include acting, producing, writing, and directing. She has an estimated net worth of $8 million at present. Others include her work as a political activist and philanthropist. Dawson’s acting career began in 1995 with the film Kids.

She has since appeared in over 50 movies and television shows. Notable credits include the Spider-Man franchise, Men in Black II, Sin City, Clerks II, Unforgettable, and Rent.

Dawson has also done voice work for several animated films and television shows. In 2009, Dawson made her directorial debut with the short film Ooga Booga. She has since directed two more short films, both of which starred Dawson.

In addition to her work in film and television, Dawson has also been involved in politics and activism. In 2006, she was one of the co-founders of Voto Latino, a non-profit organization that encourages Latino Americans to vote. Dawson has also been active in the fight against human trafficking.

In 2010, she co-founded the advocacy group CARE, which works to end child trafficking and slavery. Dawson’s many sources of income have helped her to become one of the most successful actresses in Hollywood with a huge net worth of crossing millions.

Rosario Dawson Net Worth

As of 2022, Rosario Dawson’s net worth is $8 million. Dawson has had a successful career in Hollywood, appearing in films like “Clerks,” “Kids,” and “Men in Black II.” She has also appeared in television shows like “Daredevil”.

Rosario Dawson Charity Works

She had helped a lot of foundations which are as follows:

Biggest Milestones In Rosario Dawson’s Net Worth

Rosario Dawson is an American actress, producer, and singer. She made her film debut in the 1995 independent drama Kids.

Her subsequent film roles include He Got Game, Men in Black II, 25th Hour, Sin City, Clerks II where she has earned a good amount of revenue. She also had a lead role in the television series Dawson’s Creek as Joey Potter.

Dawson has also appeared in various music videos, including “The Fade” by Kanye West, “How to Make Gravy” by Paul Kelly, and “Starry Eyed” by Ellie Goulding. In 2022, Dawson’s net worth was estimated to be $8 million. She has earned her wealth through her successful career in Hollywood.

Quotes By Rosario Dawson

Some of the great thoughts shared by Rosario Dawson are given below:

“It was funny actually because that was still during the time we were dating. He would get all these calls because supposedly before we broke up, we had already broken up in the trades, in the rags or whatever”.

“When we meet, I’m interested and I’m curious about what he’s doing because he’s burning a number from a client. And I’m like, ‘Who is this?’ and my girlfriend’s like, ‘That’s a drug dealer. Stay away from him”.

“I always thought my jawline was manly. I have had this pockmark on my chin from when I was 9. I used to get freaked out about it because people thought it was a pimple. But those are the things I’ve become really comfortable with as I’ve gotten older. My scars”.

Rosario Dawson had become such a big name with her amazing works in various categories. She is an inspiration for various people to achieve success by working hard in which they are interested.

She had worked in various shows and also as a singer, which had made her so popular with a net worth crossing millions.

