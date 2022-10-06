9.6 C
Kim Jung Gi, World Renowned Artist Dies At 47!

The renowned South Korean artist created vast, meticulously detailed scenes with incredible speed, frequently in front of an audience. As he created a finished work of art in front of his rapt audience, he shared his creative process with them.

Guinness World Record Artist Kim Jung Gi Passes Away At 47!

The artist was in Paris for an exhibition of his work when he began experiencing chest problems, soon before he was scheduled to fly to New York for Comic Con. According to a statement released on his verified social media sites, he was transferred to a hospital, where he died.

Kim, a lifelong artist, began his career as an illustrator for the South Korean comics magazine Young Jump before creating his own manhwa, or South Korean comic, titled “Tiger the Long Tail,” or “TLT.”

Guinness World Record Artist Kim Jung Gi Passes Away At 47

Kim, renowned for his live sketching sessions, covered blank canvases with astonishingly intricate sceneries that he frequently sketched without a reference. He would create scenes by applying visual fragments he had collected and committed to memory to paper. He told the art website Visual Atelier that he improvised the remaining 40% for his most ambitious works.

He also taught in formal academic settings, delivering manhwa-related lectures at universities. He emphasized to his students the ability to ” see the moment” by combining observations from their daily lives with mental imagery.

In a June interview, he stated, “It’s depressing when you can’t draw what’s in your thoughts.”

Before his death, there was a line around the block at the Daniel Maghen Editions gallery in Paris, where he was exhibiting his work, for a chance to sit on the floor and watch him work.

During his time in Paris, he completed a Batman illustration showing the Dark Knight, Catwoman, and a number of the superhero’s most infamous villains, as well as a soccer-themed piece for the Paris Saint-Germain F.C.

Jim Lee, publisher, and chief creative officer of DC Comics, referred to Kim as “one of the all-time greats” in a series of tweets honoring the Korean artist, who periodically designed covers for DC series and participated in the company’s sketching workshops.

Lee tweeted, “@KimJungGiUS was a genuinely great talent whose pen and brush mastery enthralled and inspired millions of followers worldwide.” While he produced some wonderful comics, his life travels, and goals were best shown in his live drawings and sketchbooks.

The inaugural Asian edition of Frieze wagers that South Korea will be the region’s next significant art market.

C.B. Cebulski, the editor-in-chief of Marvel Comics, reiterated Lee’s praise: “There was no one quite like (Kim),” he said of the artist, who also worked on Marvel comic book covers.

Kim’s regular partner Hyun Jin Kim, with whom he worked at Superani Studio, a creative collective of Asian artists and creatives, released the following statement alongside the news of Kim’s passing: “After all that you’ve done for us, you can now put down your paintbrush. Thank you Jung Gi.”

