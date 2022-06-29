0 SHARES Share Tweet

Khloe Kardashian looked stunning as she and her family partied at her mother Kris Jenner’s $20 million Hidden Hills estate on Monday to celebrate Khloe’s 38th birthday.

Kris Jenner Poured A Drink And Her Heart Out

The reality TV actress, 38, shared a private look inside her joyful birthday party on Instagram Stories, where she was accompanied by her sister Kim Kardashian, her mother Kris, 66, and other family members.

She embodied Barbie as she flaunted her amazing form in a clinging pink latex mini dress for the event and accessorized with a big gold necklace.

Khloe curled her platinum blonde hair in beautiful waves and accentuated her striking features with a smokey eye makeup look and dramatic eyeliner.

Khloe appeared to be smiling while taking a selfie with her five-year-old niece Dream Renée Kardashian and her four-year-old daughter True Thompson, whom she shares with Tristan Thompson.

The Kardashian-Jenner family was present at Khloe’s birthday dinner on Monday night, which Kris Jenner hosted. Kris left quite an impression with her moving speech.

The manager began the speech by acknowledging that she had continued to consume cocktails throughout the evening. “I know I’m a little wasted,” she said.

She told her daughter, “I want to say how much I am so f-king in love with you, Khloé Kardashian,” and it only appeared to add to the genuineness.

Fortunately, Kim Kardashian kept her camera rolling while the family finished filming the first season of The Kardashians on Hulu so that she could record the speech in its entirety for her Instagram Story.

“In my view, you are a rock star. You rule over our family like a queen. The 66-year-old woman stumbled over her words before finally settling on “glass half full” with a little assistance from the guests. “You are the person who is always looking at the…” she said.

In order to prevent any mishaps, her boyfriend Corey Gamble was spotted taking the filthy martini out of Jenner’s hand and laying it gently on the table as she continued to gush about how “amazingly gorgeous” her daughter is.

Jenner laughed heartily as someone asked in the background, “What is happening?”

Jenner began to cry a little and added, “So listen, no, I just want to say how much I love you,” while Gamble appeared ready with a tissue nearby.

“And while I’ve consumed far too much alcohol tonight, we’re still here because we love you. We’re here because you give us the chills,” she said.

A family member eventually took over to finish the speech, which Jenner agreed was a smart move since she had “had a few beers.”

Khloe commented on her mother’s speech. She and her BFF Malika Haqq could be seen chuckling and laughing at the nice, alcohol-fueled gesture as the camera rapidly pans to her.

Chloe was obviously touched by the support of her friends, family, and fans towards the conclusion of the evening. She went on Twitter to express her gratitude for all the good fortune she has received.

