Actor Chadwick Boseman Died Without A Will!

Sadly, Chadwick Boseman went away in August of 2020 without having made a will. The money he left behind after his death was found in a new study based on court papers.

Taylor Simone Ledward, Chadwick’s wife, has asked the court to help her handle his financial affairs after his death.

As a result, Ledward has requested that she get half of the inheritance while Chadwick’s parents receive the other half, amounting to $1.15 million for each of them.

Will pay for a mausoleum vault for Chadwick’s mother and father with $7,495 and $22,000 from a fund set up by the actor’s estate, and his wife will get $1,275 in funeral expenses.

As of August 28, the Black Panther hero has battled colon cancer for four years while keeping it from the public and many of those closest to him.

As far as we know, the only other members of Boseman’s family that appear in Ledward’s court papers are his parents.

Chadwick Boseman’s wife, Taylor Simone Ledward, and his parents, Leroy and Carolyn Boseman struck a settlement in the estate discussions over two years after the actor’s death was first announced.

The world was shocked to hear about Boseman’s death towards the end of August 2020. Following a stage III colon cancer diagnosis in 2016, Black Panther actor Chadwick Boseman underwent four years of therapy. Some of his best work during his chemotherapy treatment included roles in Marvel films like Iron Man and Captain America: The Winter Soldier and Spike Lee’s Da 5 Bloods and George.

Ledward wants to administer Chadwick’s estate in court papers obtained by TMZ.

When a person dies without a will and children, the assets in the probate estate usually go to their spouse.

They were engaged in October, according to Page Six, but the exact date of their wedding remains unknown. They were married after he died of colon cancer, which made the news public.

Among other things, Ledward is requesting restitution for the costs of the venue, $10K in services, $1,275 in flowers, and a mausoleum tomb at the Forest Lawn Memorial Park in Anderson, SC, where he is to rest. Boseman’s parents, Leroy and Carolyn, will be buried next to him in a mausoleum tomb she purchased for them for $22,000.

The court granted Ledward’s request for $47,500 in reimbursements. Several residual checks from March 2021 in Ledward’s inventoried value of $3,881,758.31 in papers submitted with the court. Since Boseman’s death, his estate has received nearly $230,000.

