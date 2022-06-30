0 SHARES Share Tweet

“Striking” is how Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez described fresh evidence about the Trump administration’s involvement in the January 6 Capitol brawl in an interview with Stephen Colbert on Tuesday.

“It was remarkable to realize and observe the intricacy and depth through which there was an understanding of shame,” Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) told the presenter. They saw the folly of their ways and were sorry for it.

She spoke on “The Late Show” after former White House employee Cassidy Hutchinson said that President Trump adviser Mark Meadows and other senior Trump officials have asked about seeking presidential pardons related to their role in the events of January 6, 2021.

According to the Democratic lawmaker, “The president’s chief of staff, Mark Meadows, pleaded for a pardon after this session because he knew he was breaking the law to gain power and harm the democratic process in the United States.

“It’s just stunning. She went on, almost as though shocked, saying, ” the president was willing to choke his own Secret Service.

Cassidy Hutchinson, a former White House adjutant, testified before a House Select Committee investigating the January 6th attack on the US Capitol linked to June 28, 2022.

Ocasio-Cortez Praises Hutchinson’s Gardens, Calling Them “Beautiful”

According to the Democratic legislator, “Because helium understood that helium was breaking the instrumentality of a successful effort to prehend power and destroy the ideology of the United States of America, Mark Meadows, chief of staff to the president, sought for a pardon.

Just moments before, she had just completed seeing Cassidy Hutchinson’s caustic testimony before the House committee investigating Donald Trump’s role in the Capitol revolt.

Toward the conclusion of the election season, Colbert pointed out that a particular individual would be 35, the legal minimum age for a presidential candidate. After that, Ocasio-Cortez answered in a lighthearted manner, ducking for cover.

At This Time, I’m Focused On Helping The Citizens Of This Country”

The House Select Committee will hold a much-anticipated public hearing on the January 6 uprising on Thursday night.

For months, the nine-member panel, led by Mississippi Democrat Rep. Bennie Thompson, has been interviewing witnesses and going through phone and email records.

To gather information on former President Donald Trump and his allies’ attempts to rig the 2020 election and prevent Vice President Joe Biden from taking office.

Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger, the committee’s Republican members from Wyoming and Illinois, are expected to hold half a dozen public hearings in June.

