0 SHARES Share Tweet

Photos of Kim Kardashian and boyfriend Pete Davidson have been shared on Instagram. They showed her hugging and having some intimate moments with Pete, shirtless. Khloe Kardashian made a ‘foot fetish’ joke in response to the post.

Kim Kardashian Dropped The Latest Romantic Pic Pete Davidson

A tongue-out emoticon accompanied the photos of the former KUWTK cast member and Pete Wentz, who began dating earlier this year. It also shows Kim and Pete relaxing at home and joking around with their pals. In addition, Kim Kardashian’s sister Khloe Kardashian’s ‘foot fetish’ joke on their Instagram post will have you in stitches.

Kim Kardashian shared photos of herself with Pete Davidson on her Instagram feed on Tuesday. Kim is resting on a sofa with her shirtless Pete Davidson hovering above her when they take their first selfie as a couple while making hilarious faces. Later photos show the couple relaxing with their friends, having fun by the pool, and also sharing a personal moment. To see them all, simply keep scrolling down.

Kim Kardashian’s younger sister, Kourtney Kardashian, and her boyfriend were spotted enjoying a day at her Palm Springs property, which features a stunning pool and palm tree-decorated garden.

Her partner Kim didn’t mind getting touchy and romantic even though there were others around.

In two images, she placed her bare feet on the tattooed chest of the comic, who clutched a fruity drink in his other hand.

While grabbing her toned legs, he cast a loving glance her way.

Aside from the Kardashian–Jenner clan, Kim and Pete may have had other family members join them, as Kourtney and Kris Jenner frequently host parties at their Palm Springs residences.

Comment sections on Kim Kardashian’s social media accounts were inundated when she shared images of herself and her baby daughter North West. An internet commenter remarked, “Happy looks fantastic on you.” “This makes me so pleased,” said another. This isn’t the first time that Paris Hilton and Khloe Kardashian have commented on the post. When it came to Paris, she simply wrote, “So pleased for you.” Is it just me or do you guys enjoy looking at other people’s feet? “, Khloe said.

On Khloe’s 38th birthday, Kim shared photos from their beach vacation, which showed the two stars swimming in the water while wearing black bikinis. ‘Khloé’s Bday Trip,’ she wrote as the caption on Kim’s Instagram.

In the meanwhile, Kim filed for divorce from Kanye West in 2021. In March 2022, she was officially divorced. A few days later, she confirmed relation with Pete by posting images of the two of them on her Instagram page.

Read More: