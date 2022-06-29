0 SHARES Share Tweet

Sam Asghari, 28, tied the knot to Britney Spears on June 9, 2022. The star-studded marriage was over weeks ago, now Sam pops up online to share his lovely wedding day story. Sam opened up his story by wishing a bright good morning to America. He said that they were not able to come soon enough.

Sam Asghari On Britney Spears’ “Long Overdue” Wedding

In an Interview shared by Sam which got released on June 28, late after the marriage, he shared that the marriage felt like a fairytale to the newly married couple. He called his married life so fas as a mix of both fact and fantasy.

Sam, the fitness trainer who soon turned into an actor, seemed to wear his wedding ring, which shows his deep love for his lovely wife, Spears, 40.

Sam and Spears got married after five long years of courtship, and the wedding was in California.

In late 2021, the pair publicly announced that they got engaged. The singer and the actor revealed this by showing their engagement ring to the audience on Instagram.

Followed by their reveal, the singer, who is the mother of two, shared a series of videos on Instagram showing her engagement ring.

In 2016, the pair met for the first time on the set of the singer’s ‘Slumber Party’ music video, and there begins their love relationship.

Spears’ marriage to Asghari is her third, where she secondly got married to Kevin Earl Federline who is an American singer and former backup dancer. Firstly, Jason Allen Alexander 2004, who was her childhood friend and also a singer. The relationship lasts no longer and they soon broke up in the very same year. Spears shares two children with the American singer who got married in 2004 and got separated in 2007.

Sam waited long to marry Britney Spears to end up her restrictive 13-year-conservatorship.

In 2021, the singer made her words that she wanted to get married and have a baby, which she called a mandatory deal with Sam. She then even claimed that Sam need to wait some more time due to the constraints of her conservatorship which got removed in November after 13 long years.

Spears who was right then in the conservatorship told the judge in her public testimony carried out in June 2021 that she was not able to get married. During the hearing about conservatorship, she said that she deserves the same right just like anybody else to get married and have a baby. She even added, “I long to get married, become a mom, and make my own family”.

Jamie Spears, the dad, and conservator of Spear said that “I acted my role well, and I did my best to fulfill her interests during long years of conservatorship”.

Now, the newlywed couple has been more relaxed and is planning for a honeymoon.

Read More:

Hilarie Burton Recalls Getting An Abortion After Miscarriage In Powerful Statement

Travis Barker Hospitalized In Los Angeles With Wife Kourtney Kardashian By His Side

Selena Gomez And Cara Delevingne’s Friendship Through Years