Spears and Asghari have consummated their engagement and are now married! When did that happen? On Thursday, the I Did It Again singer and the actor/fitness professional will be getting married, expecting approximately one hundred guests.

Britney Spears And Fiancé Sam Asghari Are Poised To Wed In A Small, Private Ceremony

Even though Bryan Spears will be present, neither Britney’s parents, Jamie and Lynne Spears, nor Britney’s sister Jamie Lynn are planning on going, according to the tabloid. The media site cites a source who claims that it is not yet known who will hand Spears over at the altar. In a video that she uploaded to Instagram Stories on Wednesday that depicts the Grammy-winning singer and Asghari, it is possible that they can be seen riding in a Rolls-Royce.

Singer Spears appeared to be speaking with an English accent as she sipped champagne and boasted that her manicured nails made her feel “sophisticated” in the video. In September of 2021, Asghari and Spears were engaged, and he was shortly observed hunting for rings.

In the months since their breakup, they have been seen vacationing at opulent resorts in Cabo San Lucas and Cancun, as well as in Hawaii and Las Vegas. Spears and Asghari were sighted meeting with Donatella Versace less than three months ago; according to Daily Mail, however, it remained unclear what she would wear on her trek down the aisle.

Since the conclusion of her 13-year conservatorship in November, Britney Spears has revealed that she hopes to get married, purchase a new house, and have more children. Kevin Federline, who was previously married to Spears and is the father of her sons Sean Preston and Jayden, is no longer in the picture. Britney and Asghari announced their pregnancy in April, but their baby died in May, regrettably. They have it in their sights to start a family of their own someday.

After working together on Britney Spears’ Slumber Party video in October 2016, Sam Asghari and Britney began dating soon after. Between the years 2004 and 2007, Spears was married to Federline.

She also had a brief romance with her childhood friend Jason Alexander, whom she married in January 2004 but divorced less than a week later. She and Jason Alexander broke up shortly after their wedding. Sam Asghari, on the other hand, has never been wed before. In the wake of the termination of Spears’ conservatorship in November of 2021, Spears’s strained relationships with her parents and sister have garnered a lot of media attention.

As a result of the fact that all the arrangements are still being worked out, we do not yet know who will give Britney away at the altar.

